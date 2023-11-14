Tennessee man driving ‘Santa’s Train’ at Christmas parade busted for DUI

A Tennessee man was busted for DUI over the weekend while driving a motorized train for children at a parade.

The incident occurred Saturday in Tazewell — about 50 miles northeast of Knoxville — during the the town’s Christmas Tractor Parade when visitors reported seeing Henry Meade, 40, drive a lawnmower pulling kids in carts erratically.

Tazewell Police reported that Meade was unsteady on his feet and failed a field sobriety test, according to WATE.

He was determined to be under the influence and police found a syringe, meth and several other narcotics after he was taken into custody.

Officials stressed Meade is not a town employee.

Meade is now facing charges of drug possession and driving under the influence, according to a joint statement issued by mayor Bill Fannon and police chief Jeremy Myers.

“The Tazewell Police Department responded swiftly to the incident, ensuring the safety of event attendees. The rapid action taken by our law enforcement underscores our commitment to public safety,” the statement added. “Public safety is paramount on any day at any time and this event was no different.”