Tennessee man federally indicted

Dec. 3—CATLETTSBURG — Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said a Tennessee man charged with a sex crime in Boyd County was recently indicted by the United States government.

Zachariah L. Albaba, 32, of Rocky Top, was charged in Boyd County in October 2022 with procuring a minor for sexual purpose via the internet, according to previous reports.

Albaba, previously represented by defense attorney Sebastian Joy, was not present in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday for his pre-trial conference.

Previously, Albaba would appear in person after posting bail, but according to online inmate rosters, Albaba is currently held in Laurel County Jail as a federal inmate.

According to court records, Albaba was indicted in United States District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee on charges of producing child pornography, attempted production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, communications with intent to extort and two counts of enticement.

Per the federal indictment, Albaba is accused of coercing a male victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct in September 2022 for the purposes of making and eventually distributing child pornography.

Prior to September 2022, Albaba is further accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor between the ages of 13 and 18 in August and September.

The indictment alleges Albaba was at least 10 years older than the victim, adding the alleged "unlawful sexual penetration" violates Tennessee's aggravated statutory rape statues.

Albaba is in Laurel County without bond.

If convicted on the federal charges, he faces decades in prison.

Since posting bail in Boyd County, Albaba is scheduled for a revocation hearing in Boyd County Circuit Court on Dec. 8.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com