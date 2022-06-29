Tennessee man killed in shootout with Kentucky State Police on Louisville's Dixie Highway

A 34-year-old man from Tennessee was killed Tuesday after a shootout with Kentucky State Police troopers on Dixie Highway in Louisville, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Samuel Quinton Edwards died just before 8 p.m. after a police pursuit that ended with shots being exchanged with KSP troopers, Nashville police said. He had been wanted by officials since Monday, after he was accused of shooting a Hendersonville, Tennessee police officer during a chase in Madison that night. That officer survived, according to The Tennessean.

Several videos on social media showed a large police presence at Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane after shots were fired at the scene Monday night.

BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 29, 2022

In a Twitter post, Louisville Metro Police confirmed that a pursuit had taken place in but released few additional details. In a release later that night, KSP confirmed an investigation was underway after troopers had been involved in a shooting that left an individual dead but released no additional details.

Nashville police had previously said Edwards shot at a Hendersonville officer's SUV Monday and abandoned a van in the 600 block of Gibson Drive. He then fled on foot, armed with two guns, according to Nashville police, and was believed to have then stolen a white 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

KSP is investigating the shooting. The agency did not give a timetable as to when more details would be released but said it is "committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation."

Rachel Wegner and Katie Nixon of the Nashville Tennessean contributed to this story.

