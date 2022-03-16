Tennessee man leads police on 58-mile chase

Mar. 16—LAUREL COUNTY — A Knoxville, Tennessee man is facing several charges after leading police on a 58-mile chase through four counties on Tuesday afternoon.

Marcel Dashawn Burdett, 23, has been charged with reckless driving; first-degree fleeing or evading police — motor vehicle; speeding more than 26 miles per hour over the limit; no operator's license; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree wanton endangerment — police officer is victim; and resisting arrest.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police attempted a stop on a suspect in a white Dodge Durango at mile marker 83 on southbound I-75 in Madison County. According to a press release, Burdett had initially stopped but then sped away as the trooper began walking up to the suspect's vehicle.

Kentucky State Police followed the suspect through Rockcastle County and into Laurel County where they were met with assistance from the Laurel County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect continued traveling southbound on I-75, failing to stop and passing both both London exits which were blocked by London City Police officers. At the state police weigh scale house near mile marker 35, Kentucky State Police attempted to deploy stingers but the suspect was able to avoid those and continued traveling southbound, according to the release.

The press release stated that at one point, Burdett attempted to swerve into Laurel County Sheriff John Root, "narrowly missing him." Then, at Exit 29 in Corbin, Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Brett Reeves deployed stingers and was able to deflate two tires on the suspect's vehicle, though he continued traveling southbound on I-75 for approximately four miles.

Burdett attempted to drive on the vehicle's rims and the vehicle eventually lost control and became disabled on the emergency lane where the suspect was taken into custody following a brief struggle with deputies. According to the press release, Burdett stated he failed to stop for the state trooper because he did not have a valid license and "did not want to go to jail in Kentucky."

Burdett was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also assisting on the scene were the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, Corbin Police Department and Williamsburg Police Department.