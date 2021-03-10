Tennessee man pleads guilty to battery for punching referee

Mar. 10—An Ooltewah, Tennessee, man has pleaded guilty in Whitfield County to battery and received a 12 months suspended sentence for "intentionally caus(ing) visible bodily harm to ... a sports official," according to an indictment, "by pushing him and punching him in the face."

Vicente Perez-Gonzalez, 30, was indicted by a Whitfield County grand jury in 2019.

According to a Dalton Police Department incident report, on June 23, 2019, officers were sent to soccer fields at 320 Smith Industrial Blvd. concerning "a large fight in progress." 911 said the fight was between "several people on the field."

When officers arrived, "no one was actively fighting."

An officer said he spoke with a player who "was bleeding from his face," later identified as Perez-Gonzalez. Perez-Gonzalez said he had been given a red card by one of the referees and ejected from the game. He "admitted to pushing the referee and causing him to fall."

Perez-Gonzalez said he was going to sit on the bench by the field and wait for the game to end but said two other referees began to chase him and caught him. He said "the two referees then began to gang up on him by hitting and kicking him once he had fallen to the ground." He said they caused a cut to the left upper part of one of his eyes.

"The cut was about two inches long and was still bleeding," the report said.

Perez-Gonzalez said "he knew he was in the wrong by pushing the referee but the other two referees did not need to chase him and beat him two on one."

Perez-Gonzalez identified the two referees. Indicted by the grand jury for disorderly conduct were Cayo Ignacio Torres, 33, of Dalton, and Leonel Ixmay-Xiloj, 51, of Chatsworth. The grand jury said Perez-Gonzalez "was placed in reasonable fear of the safety of said person's health" by their "violent manner" toward him.

When an officer spoke with Torres and Ixmay-Xiloj, they admitted to chasing Perez-Gonzalez and getting in a fight with him, and said Perez-Gonzalez had hit the other referee in the face several times. That referee was holding a towel to his face.

Perez-Gonzalez, Torres and Ixmay-Xiloj were all arrested and taken to the county jail.

Ixmay-Xiloj pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on March 3 and was credited with time served in jail.

Torres pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2019, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.