Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say

An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.

Police said Williams allegedly rammed the car his wife and child were in several times and then began chasing the car and pointing a gun at the people inside of the vehicle.

Officers said they caught up with Williams on Cedar Street and found a handgun in his driver’s seat and a shotgun laying across his center console.

Williams was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and five counts of reckless endangerment.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: