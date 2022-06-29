Tennessee man on the run after allegedly shooting police officer, dead after shootout with Kentucky police

A Tennessee man who was on the run after allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer during a Monday night car chase was killed Tuesday after another police chase and shootout in Louisville, Kentucky.

Nashville police said in a tweet that 34-year-old Samuel Q. Edwards was "involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased."

No further details were released.

A TBI criminal report on Edwards dates back to at least 2005, and includes alcohol, drugs, and weapons-related offenses.

Edwards was arrested in 2017 for a DUI – his fifth overall – and sent to prison. Upon his release in 2019, Edwards continued his crime spree.

Most recently, Edwards was involved in another high-speed chase on June 14 in Putnam County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WREG. The report says Edwards lost control of a Blue Chevy Suburban, striking a power pole, and causing a female passenger to eject into the parking lot. Edwards allegedly try to flee the scene but collapsed.

The THP report says officers found multiple guns and ammunition in the Suburban. It further alleges that Edwards resisted arrested, but was eventually restrained and taken to Cookeville Regional Medical center for his injuries.

Edwards was booked into the Putnam County Jail on charges of evading arrest, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, driving while having a license revoked, reckless endangerment, and possession of meth, WREG reported.

He was ultimately released after posting $79,800 bond.

