Tennessee man sentenced to 6 months in prison for assaulting flight attendant at AUS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to six months in prison after court documents said he assaulted a flight attendant on a Southwest Airlines flight in March 2022.

The plane landed at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport when the incident happened on March 20, 2022, court documents said. The plane was sitting “on the airport apron awaiting the availability of an arrival gate.” Then, Michaels Goins, Jr., 35, of Spring Hill, “loudly uttered several expletives during a cell phone call,” which all passengers seated near him overheard.

Then, a passenger who had children “was disturbed” by the language being used, and Goins responded aggressively to the passenger, court documents said. He then “deliberately pushed his closed fist into a flight attendant’s upper abdomen and pushed her back, causing her pain.”

In addition to Goins’ prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay $650 in restitution, according to court documents.

“This prison sentence reflects the seriousness of these types of crimes and promotes respect for the law,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “Airline passengers and employees should be able to travel safely, and this violent behavior cannot be tolerated.”

