Tennessee man sentenced to ten years in prison in Willamsburg

Sep. 13—WILLIAMSBURG — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a weapons charge as well as identity theft.

Casey Glenn Cox, 24, of Oneida, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday in Whitley Circuit Court to five years in prison on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and five years for one count of theft of identity of another without consent, according to an announcement on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page on Monday.

Cox's conviction resulted from a June 2021 investigation where police say Cox was found with an illegal handgun. Further investigation following the arrest led to the discovery that Cox used another person's name, date of birth, and social security number that he obtained illegally to avoid being arrested on unrelated arrest warrants.

The case was investigated by Williamsburg Police Department Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. and prosecuted by the Office of Whitley County Commonwealth's Attorney. Cox was housed at the Whitley County Detention Center as of press time.