Tennessee mayor arrested for allegedly shoplifting $300 worth of Target merchandise

(Skye Marthaler)

A mayor in Tennessee has been arrested for allegedly shoplifting nearly $300 worth of items from a Target, reports have said.

Fairview Mayor John Blade, who is also president of FirstBank in the city, was arrested in Maury County on charges of shoplifting, The Tennessean reported.

The mayor, who was elected in 2018, reportedly turned himself in last week in connection to the alleged theft on 19 September at a Target store at Crossings Boulevard in Spring Hill.

A report filed over the alleged incident said that the store loss prevention officer said Mr Blade did not scan nearly $300 worth of items on the self-checkout.

According to the police report, the 53-year-old used the self-checkout to scan some items but not others and left the store with the unpaid items.

He then allegedly returned to the store an hour later for a second time to repeat the same process, once again scanning some items and not others, WKRN reported.

In total, the report claimed that at least 44 items described as household goods were taken amounting to $281.59, the broadcaster said.

As mayor, Mr Blade facilitated the city board of commissioners meeting and was a member of the planning commission.

He reportedly resigned on Tuesday, effective immediately, and Vice Mayor Debbie Rainey will assume the mayor’s duties for the rest of the term.

Mr Blade did not respond to an email seeking comment when contacted by The Tennessean.

