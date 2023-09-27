Tennessee mayor charged after police say he 'body slammed' girlfriend's son over $40 dispute

A Dickson County mayor is facing domestic assault charges after police say he body slammed his girlfriend's underage son during a dispute over $40.

Landon Mathis got into an argument with the boy, who has not been identified by authorities, on Sept. 24 over an agreement the two had about weed eating, according to an arrest affidavit from Dickson County.

Mathis has been mayor of Burns — a town of about 1,400 in Dickson County — since 2009.

According to his arrest affidavit, Mathis said he would not pay the boy for the job.

During the ensuing argument, Mathis got up from the table, walked towards the boy in the living room, grabbed him by his shirt near his neck and pushed the boy down into the couch, the affidavit said. The boy, whose age was not given, told police Mathis continued pushing into him leaving marks on the right side of his neck.

The boy's mother told the two to break it up and sent the boy to his room, the affidavit said.

As the child began to walk away, he said Mathis stepped on his feet and the boy pushed him away, the affidavit said, noting that Mathis then grabbed the boy and body slammed him, got on top of him, placed the child in a neck hold and began to twist and push on his nose.

Mathis is scheduled to be in court for an appearance on Oct. 17.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee mayor charged, accused of body slamming girlfriend's son