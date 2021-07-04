Tennessee mayor powerless to remove 'vile' anti-Biden flag

A profane flag denouncing President Joe Biden and his supporters prompted several complaints in a small Tennessee town, according to the mayor.

The flag, which says, “(expletive) Biden and (expletive) you for voting for him," was propped up at least a month ago at a home in Munford, according to WREG, a CBS affiliate.

Mayor Dwayne Cole said the city attorney looked into the matter and, despite the wave of complaints, determined that the homeowner is within his rights to fly the flag.

"It’s vile. It’s vulgar. It’s protected speech under the Constitution," Cole said. "If I had the authority to make him take it down, I would definitely do that."

Cole said he spoke to the homeowner, who also has a flag supportive of former President Donald Trump with foul language, and was told he had no intention of taking the Biden flag down.

Such flags disparaging Biden with profane language have stirred controversy in other parts of the country. “F*** Biden and f*** you for voting for him" flags have been cause for complaints in Fairfield, Ohio, and Jackson, Michigan.

The flag appears to be widely available online, with Amazon selling multiple variations of the flag.

