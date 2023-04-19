Tennessee mayors including Indya Kincannon are calling for these stricter gun laws

In the wake of the Covenant School shooting, mayors across Tennessee, including Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, are asking the state legislature to adopt stricter gun laws.

Others who signed the letter are John Cooper, mayor of Nashville; Lee Harris, mayor of Shelby County; and Tim Kelly, mayor of Chattanooga. Together, they sent a joint memo to Gov. Bill Lee and other leaders to support extreme risk laws following the March 27 deaths of three children and three adults at Covenant School.

"Tennessee can save lives by implementing gun laws that have proven to be successful in other states," Cooper said in the memo to Lee. "While evidence suggests that banning assault weapons should be a primary policy consideration, this memo outlines ten common sense policy recommendations we believe should earn bipartisan support to enact this legislative session."

Cooper is seeking the state to implement a 10-point plan to curb gun violence, including requiring background checks on all gun purchases.

"This requirement would help close a loophole that currently allows felons and other people who are prohibited from possessing firearms to bypass a background check by buying a gun from an unlicensed seller," Cooper said.

Additionally, Cooper is calling for lawmakers to pass the following legislation:

Implement Extreme risk protection order, also known as "red flag" laws, that allow families and law enforcement to intervene. Supporters believe this prevents someone in crisis from accessing firearms.

Enhance safety of the concealed carry law. Cooper said Tennessee should prohibit individuals who have been convicted of a violent misdemeanor from carrying a concealed firearm.

Establish a state wide minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21.

Require secure storage. Cooper is asking for Tennessee to adopt a penalty if a child or person prohibited from possessing a firearm gain access.

Limit gun theft from cars by requiring vehicle owners to lock or store a gun in a locked compartment.

Ban high-capacity magazines — greater than 10 rounds. Cooper said 14 states have laws banning these magazines.

Protect woman by prohibiting convicted stalkers from owning guns. Currently, people convicted of misdemeanor stalking in Tennessee can own a gun. Cooper believes Tennessee should pass a law that prevents convicted stalkers from possessing firearms.

Provide funding for school threat assessment teams to identify warning signs and intervene before students commit violent acts.

Require reporting of lost and stolen guns. Cooper said there are 15 states that require lost or stolen guns to be promptly reported to law enforcement.

Cooper said he is encouraged by Lee's recent support of "red flag" laws, but said now is the time to turn statements and sympathy into action.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee mayors call for stricter gun laws