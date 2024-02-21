Tennessee mom arrested after posting pictures of 5-year-old daughter waxing nude woman: police

A Memphis, Tennessee woman has been arrested after allegedly posting pictures of her 5-year-old daughter performing a wax job on a nude woman.

On Monday, the Memphis Police Department arrested 30-year-old Jasmine Moss and charged her with child neglect.

The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was alerted on Feb. 15, to images that went viral on social media, depicting a minor performing a wax job on a nude woman.

TENNESSEE MAN TRIED TO ENROLL IN SMALL MICHIGAN TOWN HIGH SCHOOL TO DATE TEEN HE MET ONLINE: SHERIFF

Jasmine Moss booking photo

In the affidavit acquired by Fox News Digital, police claim Moss identified the young girl as her daughter in an Instagram post, boasting that the child waxed 24 clients in period longer than eight hours.

Police received several complaints about the images posted to Moss's Instagram account, which has since been taken down.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

TEEN KICKED OUT OF HOUSE BY DAD IS KIDNAPPED ON STREETS, FORCED INTO SEX SLAVERY: PROSECUTOR

Moss used the Instagram page to promote her hair removal services, police said, and three images in one of her posts showed the young girl applying wax to exposed pubic areas of adults.

The Memphis Police Department said in a post on X that it was conducting a joint investigation with the Department of Children's Services.

‘SOUND OF FREEDOM’ EXPOSES BRUTAL FIGHT TO RESCUE VICTIMS OF CHILD TRAFFICKING

Friendswood Police Department is asking for victims of what they call the "viral TikTok Door Knock challenge" to come forward.

The department also urged the public to not screen save or forward any of the images of the young child waxing adults to police or anyone else, and to not download or upload the images in any way.

Additional complaints about the incident, police said, should be directed to The Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the matter is encouraged by police to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH to leave an anonymous tip. Any tips leading to the arrest and conviction could be eligible to receive a cash reward.





Original article source: Tennessee mom arrested after posting pictures of 5-year-old daughter waxing nude woman: police