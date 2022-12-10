Tennessee murder victim Jasmine Pace was stabbed 60 times, stuffed in trash bag: authorities

A young Tennessee woman whose disappearance and death shook a community was stabbed 60 times, according to a medical examiner.

Jasmine Pace, 22, was found dead near a creek in Chattanooga on Dec. 1. Her boyfriend, 22-year-old Jason Chen, has been charged with her murder.

Chen’s bond was set at $5 million during a hearing Friday, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported. Coroner Steven Cogswell said Pace had been stabbed 60 times.

“That’s six-zero,” he clarified in court.

Police said Pace’s body was found inside a trash bag that had been jammed in a suitcase, according to local NBC affiliate WRCB. Pace’s right wrist had been handcuffed to her ankles, investigators said.

“Her bound position is such that virtually all of the wounds can be inflicted with her in that position,” Cogswell explained.

Pace was last heard from in the early morning hours of Nov. 23, when she sent her mother her location: Chen’s home.

Family members reported Pace missing on Nov. 26 after not hearing from her. When police searched Chen’s apartment, they found blood stains in multiple rooms and broken glass.

Chen was arrested Nov. 29 at his family’s home in Nolensville, about two hours northwest of Chattanooga. Prosecutors said they plan to charge him with first-degree murder.