Tennessee has named its 2022-2023 top schools. Here's which Memphis ones made the cut.

In December, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) assigned letter grades to the state’s public schools, using an A-F scale. Now, the agency has also released its annual school and district designations for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Districts could receive one of five designations: exemplary, advancing, satisfactory, marginal, or in need of improvement. “Exemplary” is the highest designation, while “in need of improvement” is the lowest and represents school systems that fall in the bottom five percent of all districts.

For specific schools this year, there was only one designation: the “reward” status, which was given to schools that demonstrated high levels of academic performance, academic improvement, or both.

Which Memphis-Shelby County schools earned reward status?

Memphis-Shelby County Schools received a “satisfactory” designation, a step down from the “advancing” designation it received in the 2021-2022 academic year. Still, it remains a better result than the district has received previously. In 2019, for example, it fell into the "in need of improvement" category. And in 2022-2023, 34 of the district’s schools – including charter schools – received “reward” status, representing about 8.5% of the 400 schools that received the honor.

The schools are:

Arrow Academy of Excellence

Balmoral/Ridgeway Elementary

Campus School

Circles Of Success Learning Academy

Compass Community School, Hickory Hill Campus

East High

Freedom Prep Elementary - Millbranch

Hawkins Mill Elementary

Hollis F. Price Middle College

J. P. Freeman Elementary/Middle

Journey East Academy

KIPP Memphis Academy Middle

KIPP Memphis Collegiate Elementary

KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle

Leadership Preparatory Charter School

Medical District High School

Memphis Business Academy Elementary School

Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill Middle School

Memphis College Preparatory

Memphis STEM Academy

Middle College High

Newberry Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Oakhaven High

Oakshire Elementary

Perea Elementary School

Richland Elementary

Southern Avenue Charter School of Academic Excellence Creative Arts

University Middle

Vision Preparatory Charter School

White Station High

Whitney Elementary

William Herbert Brewster Elementary School

Winridge Elementary

Where are the priority schools?

Typically, TDOE also provides a list of priority schools, which are consistently low-performing schools that score among the bottom 5% on the state's standardized tests or have low graduation rates. This year, however, the agency opted not to put the “priority” label on schools, citing stalls in federal accountability approvals and the letter grades.

A TDOE spokesperson provided the following statement:

“After delays in federal accountability approvals from the US Department of Education, and the first-ever implementation of the A-F school letter grade law this school year, the department has elected to not to update the state's priority school list and focus on supporting schools and districts in the implementation of policies and strategies designed to improve student outcomes.”

While the department didn’t release a list of priority schools, there were four MSCS charter schools that were on the priority list last year but received the Reward designation this year. They are Arrow Academy of Excellence, KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle, KIPP Memphis Academy Middle, and Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill Middle School.

No school districts in the Memphis area obtained the “exemplary” designation from TDOE. Arlington Community Schools, Bartlett City Schools, Collierville Schools, Germantown Municipal Schools, Lakeland Schools, and Millington Municipal Schools all received “advancing” status, the second highest designation.

- Rachel Wegner contributed to this reporting.

John Klyce covers education and children's issues for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at John.klyce@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What are Tennessee's top schools: See which Memphis ones made the cut