Tennessee names its 2022-23 reward schools. See if yours made the list

The latest list of Tennessee's highest performing schools and districts, along with districts that need improvement, was released Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Education gave hundreds of schools "reward" status for the 2022-23 school year, meaning they demonstrated high levels of performance, met specific goals to improve performance or both. Typically the state also releases a list of priority schools, which are consistently low-performing schools that fall into the bottom 5% of the state's standardized test scores or have low graduation rates.

However, the department did not release a priority schools list this year. It provided this statement as an explanation:

"After delays in federal accountability approvals from the U.S. Department of Education, and the first-ever implementation of the A-F school letter grade law this school year, the department has elected not to update the state's priority school list and focus on supporting schools and districts in the implementation of policies and strategies designed to improve student outcomes."

Demetria Brown helps Rubi Rosa Mejia during fourth grade computer class at Tom Joy Elementary School in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

In a news release sent Tuesday, the department detailed the categories considered in determining each designation. They include:

Preparing students to be proficient

Accelerating student learning

Encouraging students to attend school regularly

Preparing students for postsecondary success

Supporting English learners as they build language skills

Here's a look at which schools and districts earned which designation statewide.

2022-23 reward schools

A total of 400 schools across 98 districts earned reward status this year. The distinction emphasizes performance and improvement across all the success indicators from the previous year, according to the department.

Notably, six schools moved from the 2021-22 priority schools list to the 2022-23 reward schools list. Those include:

Arrow Academy of Excellence (Memphis-Shelby County Schools)

KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle (Memphis-Shelby County Schools)

KIPP Memphis Academy Middle (Memphis-Shelby County Schools)

Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill Middle School (Memphis-Shelby County Schools)

Ida B. Wells Elementary (Metro Nashville Public Schools)

Tom Joy Elementary (Metro Nashville Public Schools)

Here is the full list of reward schools.

2022-23 exemplary districts

Twelve districts earned exemplary status, meaning they received an overall district performance score of 3.1 or higher on a 4-point scale.

Those districts are:

Bells City Schools

Bledsoe County Schools

Bradford Special School District

Dyer County Schools

Dyersburg City Schools

Franklin Special School District

Gibson County Special School District

Johnson City Schools

Rogersville City Schools

Sweetwater City Schools

Tennessee School for the Deaf

Trousdale County Schools

2022-23 in need of improvement districts

Seven districts were listed as "in need of improvement." That means their overall final score falls into the bottom 5% of all districts, according to the education department website.

Those districts are:

Achievement School District

Cannon County Schools

Hickman County Schools

Houston County Schools

Pickett County Schools

Robertson County Schools

South Carroll County Special School District

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee reward schools 2022-23 list released