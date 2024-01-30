Tennessee needs sensible gun-law reform. The legislature can make a difference

The Tennessee General Assembly convened on Jan. 9, 10 months after the shooting at the Covenant School that killed six, including three students. Since then, there have been numerous stories related to gun violence, whether that’s Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig’s death from a stray bullet or the deaths of three adults and three children in a murder-suicide in Marion County or so many others that don’t show up in the news.

During that time, the General Assembly didn’t pass a single meaningful law that would prevent or lessen gun violence in our state. Instead, it banned signs in the gallery and committee hearing rooms. Yet, according to a June 26 report from the Sycamore Institute, a nonpartisan public policy center here in Tennessee, gun deaths in our state have been on a consistent rise, with people on the margins and the most vulnerable suffering the most. Among their main findings:

Statistics on gun deaths in Tennessee

∎ Gunfire was the 10th leading cause of death overall, but the leading cause of death for children under the age of 18.

Nora Clock, left, consoles Stella Lovelace as they stand by photographs, from left, of Katherine Koonce, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs and Cynthia Peak at a makeshift memorial by the entrance to the Covenant School on March 29, 2023, in Nashville after the March 27 shooting at the school that killed three students and three adults. (Credit: Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean)

∎ Tennessee’s firearm death rate was 53% higher than the national average.

∎ Children and Black Tennesseans experienced the fastest growth in firearm death rates.

∎ Shooting deaths in Tennessee have been rising for about a decade and reached an all-time high in 2021.

∎ Just over half of firearm deaths were suicides, but homicides accounted for the most deaths among people under the age of 35 and Black Tennesseans.

Most of these deaths don’t come from mass shootings like the tragedy that occurred at Covenant. Instead, they come from the day-to-day misuse of firearms that proliferate throughout our state, whether that’s a domestic violence situation (Tennessee ranks in the top 10 in the number of women being killed by men), an argument in a parking lot or a child finding a loaded gun in their home.

With the General Assembly meeting again, one hopes it will pursue the red-flag laws Gov. Bill Lee proposed last year but seems unwilling to pursue this year. Those laws enable police officers with a court order to remove guns from the possession of somebody who seems a threat to themselves or others. However, the General Assembly needs to do more to protect Tennesseans.

What the legislature can do to protect Tennesseans

∎ Enact permitting laws with fewer loopholes.

A variety of researchers, ranging from those working at or with Harvard Medical School, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Gun Policy and Research and the University of California, Davis, Medical Center have recommended several laws that have been proven to reduce firearm deaths. Tennessee should enact all of the following laws or adjust its laws to fit these proven suggestions:

∎ Ban people who are convicted of violent crimes from owning guns.

∎ Require all domestic violence offenders to surrender their weapons.

∎ Ban military-style assault weapons.

∎ Restrict firearms in public places and leniency in firearm carrying.

Kevin Brown

We all need to reach out to our representatives to encourage lawmakers to work to truly protect Tennesseans, not their reelection campaigns.

Kevin Brown is a high school English teacher in Nashville.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee needs sensible gun-law reform to protect its residents