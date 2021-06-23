Tennessee nurse mailed blood and feces to husband's ex-wife

A Tennessee woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly mailed human blood-stained feminine products and feces to her husband’s ex-wife.

Della Marie Gibson Lathum, 37, faces charges filed by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service that she mailed biohazardous materials – a violation of the postal code.

An arrest report indicates Gibson voluntarily spoke with investigators in April at Parkwest Medical Center, where she works as a registered nurse. She admitted to mailing the packages and a letter.

The blood came from a patient at the hospital, WATE reported.

Gibson claimed that she wanted "the kids" to know that she worked hard while the ex-wife was lazy and didn’t work for what she had.

Gibson was released on bond awaiting trial.

Loudon County deputies had arrested Gibson in March on vandalism charges after the ex-wife found her car damaged in the parking lot of Lenoir City High School. The children discovered the damaged car, which Gibson admitted to intentionally vandalizing, FOX 17 reported.

Gibson also admitted to mailing a second letter to the ex-wife’s daughter, a minor, which contained statements that called the girl "white trash" and criticized the ex-wife as "broke and lazy."

Gibson was previously scheduled to appear on July 28 on stalking, harassment and vandalism charges related to the other incidents.

A Parkwest representative said Tuesday that Gibson is not currently employed at the medical facility.