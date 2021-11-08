Tennessee pastor tackles, disarms man who pointed gun at people during church service

The Daily Beast

KHOUWarning: This story contains graphic contentThe horror and helplessness that unfolded at the Astroworld festival was captured in a graphic social media post by a young woman who was trapped in the deadly crush, barely escaped, and tried to get help—only to have her pleas to stop the music go ignored.“I saw terror in every eye that I met,” Seanna McCarty wrote on Instagram after eight people were killed while Travis Scott performed on a Houston stage Friday night.McCarty—whose efforts to rais