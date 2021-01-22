Tennessee police say 60 females, mostly minors, recorded on hidden camera in gym bathroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —An investigation into a camera set up in a girls' changing facility has revealed 60 victims as of Thursday afternoon, police in Tennessee said.

The GoPro camera — which was found hidden in a girls' changing and restroom at Premier Athletics which offers training in cheerleading, dance and gymnastics — was reviewed by police after it was found last week. Sixty females, mostly minors, were recorded on the camera, police said. Two of the victims appear to have been partially undressed.

Detectives believe someone had been intermittently staging the camera to capture video in the restroom since September.

"The placement of a camera in such a private place is a violation of trust in its most extreme form," Franklin Police Department spokesperson Lt. Charles Warner said. "This is terribly upsetting to parents and their children, and it is just as troubling to us. The department is working diligently to safeguard sensitive images, to help victims and their families cope and to prepare a solid criminal case for the courtroom."

Working with facility management, detectives have identified 47 of the 60 victims and are in the process of notifying their parents. Detectives are working to identify the remaining 13 victims.

The girls' changing and restroom at the center of this investigation is located inside the Premier Athletics suite. There is no current evidence to suggest that other restrooms or private areas in the multi-tenant facility were compromised, police said.

Franklin Police Department detectives are examining other evidence seized as part of the investigation and expect to file multiple charges.

Once a suspect is formally charged, Franklin police will identify that person, the charges, bond amount and court date.

Premier Athletics has not responded to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 60 females recorded on hidden camera in Tennessee gym bathroom