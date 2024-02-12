Tennessee police apprehend suspect allegedly involved in crime spree leaving 1 man dead, others injured

Memphis, Tennessee law enforcement officials apprehended a man on Sunday in connection to a string of crimes across the city that left one man dead and others injured, adding he was out on bond for murder at the time, according to police.

The Memphis Police Department said a 20-year-old man, who was not named, was out on $100,000 bond for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery at the time of the crimes. He was taken into custody at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, after a brief foot pursuit.

Just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 3700 block of East Shelby Drive for reports of a carjacking in which a blue Nissan Maxima was taken.

TENNESSEE OFFICERS SHOOT WHEN MAN WITH MISSING GIRL TRIES TO RUN OVER DEPUTIES, AUTHORITIES SAY

As investigators looked into the carjacking, they determined the suspect was possibly connected to four other crimes.

One crime, also on East Shelby Drive, was a shooting that resulted in one dead male; another was on Pilot Drive, where shots were fired, though no injuries were reported. There was also a shooting on Commerce Circle, where one male juvenile was shot along with two females, one of whom was in critical condition while the other was in non-critical condition.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect was described as a Black man who was wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask and purple shoes. He was also believed to be in a white 2016 Dodge Charger that was taken during a carjacking on South Perkins Road.

TENNESSEE DEPUTY KILLED DURING TRAFFIC STOP, ANOTHER INJURED; ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’ FELON AT LARGE

A Memphis Police vehicle sits outside the Memphis Police Department Entertainment District Unit.

Through a collaborative effort between local, state and federal law enforcement partners and community members, the 20-year-old man was apprehended at about 3:45.

"My heart aches for the victims’ families and those affected by these senseless acts of violence," Chief "CJ" Davis said. "Through the hard work and swift action of Memphis Police Officers, additional incidents were undoubtedly prevented."

Fox News Digital asked Memphis PD for the suspect’s name and was told all available information had been released.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.





Original article source: Tennessee police apprehend suspect allegedly involved in crime spree leaving 1 man dead, others injured