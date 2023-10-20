Tennessee police officer arrested for strong-arm robbery in Mississippi

PIPERTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A Piperton, Tennessee, police officer is off the job after being arrested for a strong-arm robbery in Cleveland, Mississippi, over the weekend.

Piperton Police Chief Jonathan Roney said Officer Michele Washington, 46, has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation in Bolivar County.

The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office said Washington and Tywan Johnson, 36, are accused of assaulting and robbing a man at an Exxon station in the 1500 block of North Bayou early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was able to flag down a deputy for help after the incident happened.

Investigators have not revealed what Washington and Johnson allegedly took, but they were able to use the victim’s personal items to track down the pair. According to authorities, the suspects were stopped in Shelby, Mississippi, by the Shelby Police Department and the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office.

A $50,000 bond was set for both suspects.

Washington lives in Horn Lake, Mississippi, but has been with the Piperton Police Department for about three years. Piperton is about 35 miles east of Memphis.

Roney said he could not comment on Williams’ arrest since it is an ongoing investigation.

