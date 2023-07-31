Tennessee police shoot armed man who attacked Jewish school in Memphis

A Memphis Police officer walks on the scene of a shooting at Margolin Hebrew School on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. ((Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP))

Tennessee police on Monday shot and apprehended a man who fired a gun at a Jewish school in Memphis, according to officials.

Police were called to the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South around 12.20 local time, on reports that an armed man had attempted to enter the school, wasn’t able to, then began firing shots from outside.

No one at the school was injured,

School officials described the man as driving a maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Officers caught up with a vehicle matching that description and fired upon the driver when he exited the truck holding a gun, according to police.

The alleged gunman is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Memphis assistant police chief Don Crowe said on Monday it’s “way too early” to discern a potential motive or connection between the alleged shooter and the school, CNN reports.

Steve Cohen, a congressman whose district represents large portions of Memphis, told Fox 13 Memphis on Monday the shooter himself is Jewish and a former Margolin student.

"We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school. I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students," the congressman said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.