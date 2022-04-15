Tennessee police shoot, kill man after long police chase that began in Kentucky

Tennessee police shot and killed a man following a lengthy police pursuit that started in Kentucky, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The chase began at approximately 11:30 p.m. in Whitley County, police said. The driver fled southbound on I-75 and crossed the Kentucky/Tennessee border into Anderson County, according to Tennessee investigators.

The Jellico Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff’s office chased the man into Knox County, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75, according to investigators.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, officers fired shots, striking the driver,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. “He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

No officers were injured, investigators said.

None of the officers involved have been identified. The incident was still under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

“Agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews,” Tennessee investigators said. “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration.”