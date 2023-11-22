Tennessee prison escapee wanted on sex assault charges captured in Florida after manhunt

Sean Williams, a prison escapee suspected of multiple counts of state and federal child sex charges as well as rape charges, has been captured after a month-long manhunt.

On Oct. 18, Williams escaped from a prison transport van while being moved from Kentucky to the U.S. District Court in Greeneville, Tennessee. When the van arrived at its destination, the back window of the van was kicked out and Williams was long gone.

His escape prompted a manhunt through Tennessee and North Carolina where Williams was spotted before his arrest in Florida on Tuesday. He was added to Tennessee's Most Wanted list.

Here is everything to know about Sean Williams' escape and case:

Who is Sean Williams?

Law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies confer on Oct. 18 on Davis Street in Greeneville during the search for escaped federal prisoner Sean Williams.

Williams, 51, was a successful businessman from Johnson City. He was an entrepreneur who owned a glass and concrete business. He was also a convicted felon known as an alleged cocaine dealer.

He had a history of being accused of sexual assault by various women in the city. Williams had been investigated several times, but no charges were ever brought against him until his arrest.

In April 2023, Williams was arrested on the campus of Western Carolina University after an officer saw him sleeping in his car. Inside his car were 12 ounces of cocaine, 14 ounces of methamphetamine, $100,000 cash, multiple electronic and digital storage devices, and two thumb drives containing more than 5,000 images of child pornography plus images and videos of 52 women in states of unconsciousness being sexually assaulted by Williams.

When was Sean Williams captured?

Sean Williams was captured on Tuesday, Oct. 21 in Pinellas County, Florida. He was tracked down by a K9 unit with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department after over a month of running from police. Williams is now in custody.

How did Sean Williams escape?

On Oct. 18, Williams was transported from Kentucky to Greeneville for him to attend the U.S. District Court there. Somewhere between the original stop and their final destination, Williams knocked out the back window of the transport van and escaped. The officers driving the vehicle had no idea he got out until they arrived in Greeneville.

Williams was originally held in North Carolina but was moved to Kentucky because of another escape attempt back in July.

After his escape, Williams had been spotted in various spots in western North Carolina before his eventual capture in Florida.

What are the charges against Sean Williams?

Local, state and federal officers searched several houses Oct. 18, 2023, on Davis Street in Greeneville while looking for escaped federal prisoner Sean Williams.

Williams was indicted in September on multiple counts of child rape, sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a minor. He was later indicted on three counts of producing child pornography. All charges are on crimes spanning from 2008 to 2020.

During one of his sexual assault investigations in 2020, police found a handwritten note in Williams' nightstand titled "Raped" with a list of the names of 21 women. After his arrest in April, it was determined that Williams had drugged and sexually assaulted more than 50 unconscious women with photo and video evidence. He is also accused of assaulting two children, the younger being under two years old.

Liz Kellar contributed to this report. Jordan Green covers trending news for the USAToday Network. She can be reached via email at jordan.Green@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter/X @_green_jordan_.

