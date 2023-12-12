Tennessee prisons mishandled sexual assault cases, saw staggering turnover, audit finds

Tennessee prisons may have violated federal law by mishandling sexual assault cases and are experiencing staggering staff turnover rates at CoreCivic-operated facilities, according to a new audit of the state Department of Correction.

The audit, conducted by the Tennessee's Comptroller's office and released Tuesday, found multiple examples of TDOC and CoreCivic staff violating federal Prison Rape Elimination Act standards, including closing sexual assault investigations before receiving rape testing results.

The department either didn't discipline or didn't document the discipline of at least four employees with "substantiated" allegations of sexual harassment against prisoners.

In its formal response to the audit, TDOC pledged to provide "training for the appropriate staff" to improve compliance with the federal law.

Meanwhile, systemic staffing issues are an ongoing concern, auditors found.

The private prison operator CoreCivic saw massive increases in staff turnover during fiscal year 2023, the audit found.

CoreCivic operated triple-digit turnover rates in its facilities, except for its Whiteville prison, a significant departure from its agreement with the state to keep turnover rates at 50% or lower, according to the audit. And the problem appears to be worsening, with CoreCivic facilities recording a 103% turnover rate in 2022 and a 146% turnover rate in 2023, the audit found.

CoreCivic's Trousdale prison is a major driver of these turnover issues, recording an 188% turnover rate in 2023, a 74% increase from 2022, the audit found.

Meanwhile, TDOC is seeking more than $9 million in budget increases in the upcoming fiscal year, more then $7 million of which is earmarked for CoreCivic.

State-run prisons have improved their turnover rates in the last four fiscal years, dropping from 44% to 37% from 2020 to 2023, per the audit.

The audit found TDOC management has "taken action" to address critical staffing issues, but prisons continue to face an "ongoing and deeply rooted challenge of attrition within their ranks."

Prisons have particularly struggled to staff correctional officer positions, which has led to entire housing units being staffed with a single officer, staff leaving doors that should be secured open for "convenience" and limited security during emergencies like fights and overdoses.

Meanwhile, the department has relied on "unsustainable" levels of overtime to fill staffing gaps, the audit found. TDOC spent $51.4 million in correctional officer overtime over the past two fiscal years.

CoreCivic facilities are also failing to offer postsecondary or Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology courses, which state prisons do offer.

