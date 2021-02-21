Hospitals confront water shortages in winter storm aftermath

  • Joggers run down a street empty of cars Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. A second winter storm in a week is bringing more snow to much of Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas' power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes that slowly grew colder or fled for safety. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, customers use the light from a cell phone to look in the meat section of a grocery store in Dallas. Even though the store lost power, it was open for cash only sales. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
  • This preview image of an AP digital embed shows Texas' power generation by source. As temperatures plunged February 13-14, much of Texas’ power grid collapsed. (AP Digital Embed)
  • Ambulances line up outside of St. David's South Austin Medical Center in preparation to transport patients in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Hospitals across the South grappled with water shortages Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 as the region carried on with recovery efforts in the wake of a devastating winter storm, and the weather offered a balmy respite — temperatures as high as the mid-60s. (Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP, file)
  • Texans Cheerleaders and other volunteers pack food to distribute to hundreds of people picking up supplies from their cars after frigid temperatures left the Houston area depleted of resources, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Hundreds of cars come through NRG Park to get food supplies during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Houston Food Bank employee Enrique Albi approaches a vehicle to load food during a food distribution event in the aftermath of frigid temperatures that left the Houston area depleted of resources, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Houston Food Bank volunteer Cecilie Tindlund directs traffic during a food distribution event at NRG Park, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Texans' Hannah McNair distribute supplies during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • HISD employees as well as Houston Food Bank employees and volunteers work together to distribute food to people in need at the NRG Park, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. The event is part of city wide efforts to provide the community with support after a freeze left Texans with depleted resources. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • A volunteer carries food to be distributed during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Volunteer Taiya Edwards, 18, places a pack of tortillas on a vehicle during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Texans' Cal McNair distribute supplies during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • A dog looks around as the car of the owner is carrying supplies provided by the Houston Food Bank during a food distribution event, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
1 / 15

Winter Weather Tennessee

Joggers run down a street empty of cars Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. A second winter storm in a week is bringing more snow to much of Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
JUAN LOZANO, JONATHAN MATTISE and ADRIAN SAINZ

HOUSTON (AP) — Hospitals across the South grappled with water shortages Sunday in the wake of a devastating winter storm as the region carried on with recovery efforts and the weather offered a balmy respite — temperatures as high as the mid-60s.

At the height of last week's storm, hospitals scrambled to care for patients amid record cold temperatures, snow and ice that battered parts of the country more accustomed to going through winter with light jackets and short sleeves. The icy blast ruptured water mains, knocked out power to millions of utility customers and contributed to at least 76 deaths — half of which occurred in Texas. At least seven people died in Tennessee and four in Portland, Oregon.

A rural hospital in Anahuac, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Houston, lost both water and power.

William Kiefer, CEO of Chambers Health, which runs the hospital along with two clinics and a wellness center, said the facilities resorted to backup generators and water from a 275-gallon storage tank. They refilled it three times using water from a swimming pool in the wellness center.

When temperatures were in the teens last Monday, a woman about to give birth walked into the hospital after she could not make it through the ice and snow to her hospital in suburban Houston. Emergency room staff delivered the baby safely, Kiefer said.

“It would have taken her another two hours to get to (the suburban Houston hospital) if our facility wasn't there,” he said. “We can probably assume she would have had the baby in her car and the snow. Not a good situation.”

Water was restored Thursday, and operations had returned to normal on Sunday, he said. The health system plans to look into installing more sophisticated backup systems, he said.

Houston Methodist Hospital spokeswoman Gale Smith said water had been restored at two community hospitals in the system, which was dealing with an influx of dialysis patients after their local centers closed, she added.

After temperatures plunged as much as 40 degrees below normal last week, the forecast for the Houston area called for a high of 65 degrees (18 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. The city lifted its boil-water advisory on Sunday afternoon.

About 30,000 Texans were still without power due to downed power lines and other equipment failures. Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference that he expected all service to be restored by Sunday night or Monday.

Abbott also said he was concerned about the threat of massive electric bills after wholesale energy prices skyrocketed while power plants were offline. He said it would be the “top priority” for the Legislature, and he vowed not to end the legislative session until lawmakers ensure that the state’s power grid is retrofitted to handle extreme winter and summer weather.

Nearly 230,000 customers across the South were still without power as of Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks power outages. Other large blackouts were in Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky and Oregon.

Memphis, Tennessee, saw 10 inches of snow last week. Memphis, Light, Gas & Water issued a boil-water advisory on Thursday out of concern that low water pressure caused by problems at aging pumping stations and water main ruptures could lead to contamination. The advisory was still in place Sunday; utility officials said they did not know when they might lift it.

About 260,000 homes and businesses were under the advisory. Hospitals and nursing homes have been forced to switch to bottled water. The Tennessee National Guard was supplying St. Francis Hospital with water.

Nearby Baptist Memorial Hospital took on some of St. Francis' patients, particularly those who need dialysis, said Dr. Jeff Wright, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Baptist. That hospital has a water purification system for dialysis and has water reserves for tasks such as cooking and bathing patients, he said.

“We have gallon jugs of water that were already stocked and ready to roll on day one,” Wright said.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare also reported problems at some of its Memphis-area facilities due to water pressure problems and the boil advisory. The system is using tanker trucks to boost water pressure and relying on help from facilities that have not been affected.

City officials planned to distribute water bottles at several locations Sunday. Grocery stores struggled to keep shelves stocked with bottled water. Many restaurants remained closed.

In Washington, the White House said about a third of the COVID-19 vaccine doses delayed by the storm were delivered over the weekend.

The weather created a backlog of about 6 million doses as power outages closed some vaccination centers and icy weather stranded vaccine in shipping hubs. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told ABC's “This Week” that about 2 million of those doses have gone out.

President Joe Biden is eager to visit Texas, which was hit especially hard by the weather, Psaki said. Biden hopes to travel to the state this week but “doesn't want to take away resources” from the response, she said. Biden declared a major disaster in Texas on Saturday.

"He is . . . very mindful of the fact that it’s not a light footprint for a president to travel to a disaster area.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CBS' “Face the Nation” that Biden can come anytime.

“We certainly would welcome him,” Turner said.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN's “State of the Union” that federal disaster relief can be used to repair burst pipes and flood damage and to help Texans hit with skyrocketing energy bills.

McCaul also criticized fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's decision to take his family on vacation amid the crisis.

“When a crisis hits my state, I'm there,” McCaul said. “I'm not going to go on some vacation. I know Mr. Cruz called it a mistake, and he's owned up to that. But I think that was a big mistake.”

___

Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee. Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee. Associated Press writers Hope Yen in Austin, Texas, and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. “No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union" whether he would ever support Trump again. Hutchinson had said after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to Trump's impeachment by the House, that he wanted Trump’s administration to end.

  • Texas shows need for infrastructure spending has 'never been greater': Engineering CEO

    "There's a generational opportunity under the Biden administration to really move forward" on infrastructure spending, Jacobs CEO told Yahoo Finance.

  • 90,000 Packages Are Stolen in NYC Every Day. How One Building Fought Back.

    NEW YORK — A yellow note fluttered down like a leaf when I opened the door to my apartment one day last fall. Handwritten, it read in part: “Hello — My package was stolen on 10/1/2020. I came home to find the empty box (item removed) in the trash. It was a nice, gray women’s blazer. Please return to 5C, no questions asked.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This veiled accusation set in motion a building-wide campaign to stop the petty theft afflicting the lobby of my unattended East Village walk-up, where I have lived since the 1990s. Package theft wasn’t an issue when I first moved in during the Grunge years, although crack vials routinely littered our stoop. Sleepy addicts sometimes blocked the door. But these entryway inconveniences were minor compared with the constant robberies, which rapidly escalated last year. My building was not alone. Forty-three percent of Americans shopping online experienced package theft last year, up from 36% in 2019, according to a recent market research study. Of that 43%, almost two-thirds reported packages having been stolen more than once. The New York Police Department does not keep data to that level of specificity, I was told, and the most recent figures available for the city estimated that 90,000 packages had disappeared every day in 2019. This number was bound to be higher in 2020, considering the thriving online economy. But back to 30 years ago: Aside from the stoop problem, our building was a neighborly haven, owned by the same family for generations and monitored by live-in supers, a couple from Malta named Agnes and Tony. Our ensemble of residents (Bill, Bob, John, Pat, Tom) worked unflashy jobs — mailroom clerk, museum guide and so on — and stayed for decades, giving me the chance to grow fond of them, including nuisances like Edith and Victor (secretary, janitor), who banged on my ceiling when my music blared. It only took them 14 years to trust me enough to water their plants when they traveled. The poignant exodus of these characters, through death, eviction, buyouts and, most recently, the pandemic, made way for my current neighbors, variously named Summer, Kennedy, Madison, Kayleigh, Mackenzie, Hannah and Charity. They pay rents that seem exorbitant, upward of $4,000 in some cases, reflecting the East Village’s own hypergentrification. When I started to cross paths with this new crop last fall, their eyes were often trained on their phones. Why bother trying to get to know them? I might be a lifer, but I did not want to become the next Edith, so I silently endured their music thumping through my walls and their habit of leaving empty boxes all over the lobby. My attitude softened on the day I read the yellow note from 5C and saw it stuck in other doors down the hall. A real estate group owns our building now, our live-in supers are long gone and our security camera feed was disconnected years ago during multiple gut renovations. I decided to reach out to my new neighbors. “Have you had anything stolen?” turned out to be a great conversation starter. Harper Gray, 22, who worked at Belmont Park racetrack, said that within a week of moving into our building at the end of August, a new dress, ordered online, had been stolen. Within two months, she and her roommate had lost roughly $2,000 worth of items, she said. When Amielle Morris, a college student, ordered a new table, the tabletop arrived separately from the legs, which were stolen, leaving her with a legless table. She was often out, working double shifts as a restaurant hostess when she wasn’t in class, and said seven other deliveries had been stolen. The one that hurt the most was a care package of clothes, local honey and avocados from her mother in California. These were young adults, after all, establishing independence in a city that had been hit hard in a number of ways. Of course their parents were sending them care packages. Parker Zinn, 19, told me she was “freaking out every 15 to 30 minutes” while expecting a delivery from her family in North Carolina. Ralitsa Kalfas, 23, also from North Carolina, found an empty cardboard box instead of winter coats and sweaters sent to her from her family. A vintage jacket that once belonged to her grandmother was stolen too. My empathy for these young women grew, realizing they weren’t that different from me when I first moved to New York, my shyness sometimes interpreted as unfriendliness. With no COVID-related travel constraints back then, my family simply visited, bearing suitcases of goodies instead of sending care packages. The new neighbors and I exchanged phone numbers to text one another when anything was left unattended. Sarah Byron, 24, panicked when she saw a giant new TV screen propped up on the first floor, addressed to Kennedy. She lugged it up three flights of stairs for safekeeping until Kennedy got home. In October, we petitioned for the security cameras to be restored; every single resident signed the demand letter. Our landlord complied within a month. Thefts tapered off in November, the situation improving so much that I broke my shop-local rule and ordered discounted winter gear online. But on the projected delivery date, I tracked the package, which was shown as “delivered to customer.” I dashed downstairs. My Helly Hansen parka, long underwear and knit beanie were gone. The security camera footage showed a masked man with a hoodie unlocking our door with a plastic card. He swaggered in — bowlegged, a slight limp — and stuffed my box into a large canvas bag. Around this time, Sarah Byron’s new phone charger was stolen by a “skinny, frail” woman with a suitcase, she said. Sarah herself appeared in the security camera video, coming in the door while the woman was still there. “I’m glad I didn’t confront her,” Sarah said. “She ripped open the box with her teeth.” But matters came to an emotional head just before Thanksgiving, when I found Coco Ross, 23, crying on our stoop one afternoon. When I asked what had been stolen, she said softly, “A Rolex.” A Rolex? What was she thinking? Then I got the full story. Her father, in Boston, had lost his job and sent her the watch to get a better price in New York, as much as $25,000, she said. A delivery person dumped the family heirloom in our lobby, not waiting to get Coco’s signature. Footage of the thief was murky. The watch was never found. Our corporate landlord tightened the lock. Miraculously, holiday deliveries arrived safely. There was loss, however. Amielle and Coco broke their leases and left. The women in 5C — the ones behind the yellow door notes — moved out too. After weeks of hassling the delivery company about my winter gear, I got reimbursed. It’s no time to let down our guard, however. I just came across a box that looked like it had been ripped open by teeth (again). It was cat food, left undisturbed, addressed to an unfamiliar tenant. I went upstairs and knocked on her door, welcoming her to our building and letting her know what she’s in for. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • People Who Have Had COVID Should Get Single Vaccine Dose, Studies Suggest

    Nearly 30 million people in the United States — and probably many others whose illnesses were never diagnosed — have been infected with the coronavirus so far. Should these people still be vaccinated? Two new studies answer that question with an emphatic yes. In fact, the research suggests that for these people, just one dose of the vaccine is enough to turbocharge their antibodies and destroy the coronavirus — and even some more infectious variants. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The results of these new studies are consistent with the findings of two others published over the past few weeks. Taken together, the research suggests that people who have had COVID-19 should be immunized — but a single dose of the vaccine may be enough. “I think it’s a really strong rationale for why people who were previously infected with COVID should be getting the vaccine,” said Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the new research. A person’s immune response to a natural infection is highly variable. Most people make copious amounts of antibodies that persist for many months. But some people who had mild symptoms or no symptoms of COVID-19 produce few antibodies, which quickly fall to undetectable levels. The vaccines “even the playing field,” Gommerman said, so that anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 produces enough antibodies to protect against the virus. The latest study, which has not yet been published in a scientific journal, analyzed blood samples from people who have had COVID-19. The findings suggested that their immune systems would have trouble fending off B1351, the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. But one shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine significantly changed the picture: It amplified the amount of antibodies in their blood by a thousandfold — “a massive, massive boost,” said Andrew T. McGuire, an immunologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, who led the study. Flush with antibodies, samples from all of the participants could neutralize not only B1351 but also the coronavirus that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, epidemic in 2003. In fact, the antibodies seemed to perform better than those in people who had not had COVID and had received two doses of a vaccine. Multiple studies have suggested that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are about five times less effective against the variant. The researchers obtained blood samples from 10 volunteers in the Seattle COVID Cohort Study who were vaccinated months after contracting the coronavirus. Seven of the participants received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and three received the Moderna vaccine. Blood taken about two to three weeks after vaccination showed a significant jump in the amounts of antibodies compared with the samples collected before vaccination. The researchers do not yet know how long the increased amount of antibodies will persist, but “hopefully, they’ll last a long time,” McGuire said. The researchers also saw increases in immune cells that remember and fight the virus, McGuire said. “It looks pretty clear that we’re boosting their preexisting immunity,” he said. In another new study, researchers at New York University found that a second dose of the vaccine did not add much benefit at all for people who have had COVID-19 — a phenomenon that has also been observed with vaccines for other viruses. In that study, most people had been infected with the coronavirus eight or nine months earlier but saw their antibodies increase by a hundredfold to a thousandfold when given the first dose of a vaccine. After the second dose, however, the antibody levels did not increase any further. “It’s a real testament to the strength of the immunologic memory that they get a single dose and have a huge increase,” said Dr. Mark J. Mulligan, director of the NYU Langone Vaccine Center and the study’s lead author. In some parts of the world, including the United States, a significant minority of the population has already been infected, Mulligan noted. “They definitely should be vaccinated,” he said. It is unclear whether the thousandfold spike in antibody levels recorded in the lab will occur in real-life settings. Still, the research shows that a single shot is enough to increase the levels of antibodies significantly, said Florian Krammer, an immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Krammer led another of the new studies, which showed that people who have had COVID-19 and received one dose of a vaccine experienced more severe side effects from the inoculation and had more antibodies compared with those who had not been infected before. “If you put all four papers together, that’s providing pretty good information about people who already had an infection only needing one vaccination,” Krammer said. He and other researchers are trying to persuade scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend only one dose for those who have recovered from COVID-19. Ideally, those people should be monitored after the first shot in case their antibody levels plummet after some weeks or months, said Dennis R. Burton, an immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. The fact that the supercharged antibodies observed in the new study can fight the 2003 SARS virus suggests that a single dose of the vaccine may have prompted the volunteers’ bodies to produce “broadly neutralizing antibodies” — immune molecules capable of attacking a broad range of related viruses, Burton said. He and other scientists have for decades investigated whether broadly neutralizing antibodies can tackle multiple versions of HIV at once. HIV mutates faster than any other virus and quickly evades most antibodies. The new coronavirus mutates much more slowly, but there are now multiple variants of the virus that seem to have evolved to be more contagious or to thwart the immune system. The new study may provide clues on how to make a single vaccine that stimulates the production of broadly neutralizing antibodies that can destroy all variants of the coronavirus, Burton said. Without such a vaccine, scientists will need to tweak the vaccines every time the virus changes significantly. “You’re stuck in a kind of Whac-a-Mole approach,” he said. It will probably take many months if not longer to develop and test that sort of vaccine against the coronavirus, but “that’s the longer-term way to approach this virus.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Carmelina Inchaustegui, 77, of Miami

    Carmelina Inchaustegui, 77, of Miami, died on Jan. 17, 2021, following an almost monthlong battle with COVID-19. She’s among hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives to the disease since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Inchaustegui immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba in the early sixties, shortly after Fidel Castro took control over the island on Jan. 1, 1959. The Cuban Revolution unleashed the largest refugee flow to the U.S. in history, and Inchaustegui was one of over a million Cubans who fled the island and came to the U.S. in search for a better life.

  • Rockies OF Ian Desmond opts out of second straight season 'for now'

    Ian Desmond said he wants to be at home with his family right now.

  • Kroger: Some pharmacy customer data impacted in vendor hack

    Kroger Co. says personal data, including Social Security numbers of some of its pharmacy and clinic customers, may have been stolen in the hack of a third-party vendor's file-transfer service. The Cincinnati-based grocery and pharmacy chain said in a statement Friday that it believes less than 1% of its customers were affected — specifically some using its Health and Money Services — as well as some current and former employees because a number of personnel records were apparently viewed. Kroger said the breach did not affect Kroger stores' IT systems or grocery store systems or data and there has so far been no indication of fraud involving accessed personal data.

  • This Nordstrom Rack sale on outerwear is unreal: Save up to a whopping 70 percent off!

    Score seriously rock-bottom prices on Cole Haan and Tahari coats, Zella hoodies and so much more—starting at just $17.

  • Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

    Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend. Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group's annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28. Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

  • Oath Keeper claims she met with Secret Service before Capitol riot

    A leader of the far-right "Oath Keepers" group charged in the deadly U.S. Capitol riots said she was in Washington on Jan. 6 to provide security for legislators and meet with Secret Service agents, according to a court filing. Jessica Watkins, 38, is one of nine associates of the anti-government group charged with conspiring to storm the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. Prosecutors said Watkins entered the Capitol building illegally.

  • FBI Reportedly Probing Roger Stone's, Alex Jones' Possible Links To Capitol Violence

    Investigators are examining ties among Stone, inflammatory conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and violent rioters, sources told The Washington Post.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • 'Slavery ended over 130 years ago': Former NFL player Herschel Walker says Black Americans shouldn't get reparations

    "Reparations teach separation," he said. "Slavery ended over 130 years ago. How can a father ask his son to spend prison time for a crime he committed?"

  • Man stabs wife and kills her boyfriend in domestic dispute, then dies in I-95 crash, police say

    Two people died in a domestic violence tragedy that, Miami-Dade police said, started in a mobile home park and ended with the wife in the hospital and the husband dead in a truck crumpled against a concrete highway support.

  • Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said letting Trump 'define' the future of the Republican party will 'just further divide our country'

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also said he will not back Trump during his reelection run in 2024 on CNN's State of the Union Sunday.

  • Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

    In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles

  • 'Saturday Night Live' parodied Ted Cruz apologizing for his Cancun trip on a 'Britney Spears' talk show

    The "SNL" cold open parodied Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on an apology-themed show hosted by a fictional Britney Spears, featuring a NY Gov. Cuomo character.

  • Trump and Pence 'departed amicably' and 'they've spoken since' leaving office, former Pence chief of staff says

    While Pence attended President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, Trump departed for his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and skipped the ceremony.

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.

  • Ohio bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious bag only to discover it contained 6 newborn kittens: Photos

    The bag was left outside church in New Miami, Butler County. An anonymous note said the mother was called Sprinkles and the kittens were a day old.