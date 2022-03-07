Tennessee Rep. Robin Smith resigns from legislature after wire fraud charge

Rep. Robin Smith, center, looks at an overhead presentation while Rep. Michael Curcio, wearing a red jacket uses phone, during a sexual harassment training for the Tennessee House of Representatives on Jan. 10, 2019.

A member of the Tennessee House of Representatives resigned Monday after she was charged with federal wire fraud in connection with a political consulting firm involving former House Speaker and current Rep. Glen Casada.

Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, faces one count of honest services wire fraud, according to documents unsealed in federal court on Monday.

Smith resigned from her seat Monday, according to a letter shared by a Chattanooga public relations firm, which declined further comment from Smith or her attorney. Smith must turn herself in to federal authorities by March 18.

"I want you to know that serving the great people of this district, and indeed, all of Tennessee, has truly been an honor. I have resigned with the deepest of humility and out of respect for the role of public service," Smith said in her resignation letter to House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Prosecutors allege Smith, Casada and Casada's former top aide Cade Cothren worked to set up a shadowy firm known as Phoenix Solutions, concealing its operator as Cothren engineered kickbacks to Smith and Casada.

Smith's federal indictment refers to Casada and Cothren as Individuals 1 and 2, respectively. Neither have returned a Tennessean request for comment, nor have they been charged in the case, but the two have for months been at the center of what appears to be a tightening campaign finance investigation.

Cothren established Phoenix Solutions around November 2019 to offer consulting and mail services for legislative members in competitive primary races, according to Smith's indictment. The trio told General Assembly members that an "experienced political consultant" named Matthew Phoenix ran the firm.

But prosecutors allege Phoenix didn't exist, and both Smith and Casada knew Cothren was behind Phoenix Solutions, which they worked to conceal because the firm would not be approved or hired as a vendor if Cothren's identity was exposed, according to the indictment.

Story continues

Then-Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, left, and his then-chief of staff, Cade Cothren, speak during session in Nashville on May 1, 2019.

Smith and Casada allegedly received kickbacks from Cothren in exchange for using their official positions to pressure the House Speaker's Office to approve Phoenix Solutions as an official vendor and disburse state funds to the firm, according to the indictment.

The charge comes 14 months after FBI agents descended on House offices and legislators' homes, including Smith's, in a federal probe. Smith at the time claimed

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said in a statement Monday Smith's indictment and resignation is "a sad day for all who know her."

"It is clear in the charging documents that certain individuals used their official capacity to target General Assembly members and the Republican Caucus by using a fake company to siphon off money illegally and deceptively," Sexton said.

"I will continue to cooperate fully with federal authorities as the investigation continues which has been the case since I became speaker in 2019. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, I will reserve any further comments as the FBI continues their pursuit to stop public corruption.”

Campaign finance probes

Related: FBI raids offices, homes of lawmakers

Campaign firms: Tennessee lawmakers in FBI probe recently spent $182K in campaign funds with 3 little-known companies

A 2020 Tennessean analysis found Casada, Smith and Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill, all spent tens of thousands of campaign dollars with little-known companies with shadowy origins in the months leading up to the Jan. 8, 2021 raids.

The three spent $182,794 in campaign money with three businesses in the year before the raids, two of which were not registered with the Tennessee Secretary of State. A third, Phoenix Solutions, was registered but under an agent service that conceals ownership details.

More: Legislative staffers remain on paid leave nearly 12 months after FBI raids

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance is also investigating Casada and Cothren for their connections to the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC. The PAC's treasurer testified in January she opened the PAC at for Cothren, who was her boyfriend at the time, but she said she had no further involvement in its operations.

On March 2, Cothren declined to appear after the registry issued a subpoena. Cothren's lawyer said her client invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to a letter sent to the registry's board.

An unnamed girlfriend of Cothren's was also involved in Phoenix Solutions, according to Smith's indictment. Individual 3, referred to as Cothren's girlfriend, pretended to be a fictitious Phoenix employee, fabricating an email exchanged with Cothren.

More: Rep. Glen Casada's former top aide declines to testify in campaign finance probe, cites 5th Amendment rights

In 2019, Cothren lost his job with Casada in the wake of a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages and admitted to using illegal drugs in the legislative office building.

Casada resigned from his leadership position in 2019 following the scandal, but he remains in the state legislature. Casada doesn't plan to run for reelection in 2022 but instead is running for the position of Williamson County Clerk.

This is a developing story.

Rep. Robin Smith's indictment

Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, charged with federal wire fraud by USA TODAY Network on Scribd

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest politics news, podcasts like Grand Divisions, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network's daily sites.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Rep. Robin Smith resigns after federal wire fraud charge