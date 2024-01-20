Tennessee reports 19 winter-related deaths, including three in Middle Tennessee

Winter-related fatalities continue to climb across the state since the first winter storm of 2024 dumped nearly a foot of snow in cities throughout Tennessee beginning Jan. 15.

Nineteen weather-related fatalities are now confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health, according to TEMA officials.

Six winter-related fatalities had initially been reported by TDH officials on Tuesday. Though the number of deaths quickly grew to 14 Thursday, before another three deaths were added to the total count Friday morning, the Tennessean previously reported.

Two more deaths were reported by TEMA officials Friday night out of Shelby County.

TDH officials have not identified the victims by name.

“TDH does not release specific details about deaths given privacy concerns over releasing individually identifiable information,” Tennessee Department of Health Office of Communication & Media Relations Associate Director Bill Christian said.

Winter-related deaths have occurred across the state including seven in Shelby County, two in Washington and Marshall Counties and one in Hickman, Madison, Carroll, Knox, Van Buren, Lauderdale, Henry and Roane Counties, TEMA officials said in the release.

Officials urge people to stay indoors when possible and take precautions when going out during extreme cold.

“It’s extremely important for people to be very cautious when venturing out in hazardous winter weather and when keeping themselves warm at home: Don’t drive if you don’t have to; Bundle up and don’t say out in the cold very long and don’t walk across frozen bodies of water,” Christian said.

“Also, if your home heating system fails and you use a generator, do not operate it in the house where dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can accumulate and never use an outdoor grill indoors for cooking or warmth, as these grills put out significant amounts of carbon monoxide and increase fire danger.”

Anyone needing assistance staying warm should visit one of the many warming centers in Middle Tennessee that have been established by local counties for those who may be in need during the extreme cold.

Warming Centers can be found in Clay, Davidson, Dekalb, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Trousdale and Wilson Counties.

For location information and a list of established warming centers, visit tn.gov/tema/warming-centers.

