Tennessee residents largely unsatisfied with state of public education, poll finds

A new Tennessean/Siena College poll asked respondents for their views on public education and whether to reject federal education funding.

Less than half of Tennesseans are pleased with the state of public education in the Volunteer State, according to the results of a wide-ranging, exclusive Tennessean/Siena College poll conducted this fall.

Just 49% of Tennesseans polled would rate the state of public education as "excellent" or "good," with 43% of respondents rating it negatively overall.

But there is a notable partisan and ideological divide on the issue, the survey found. The survey identified Republicans, Democrats and independents but also those who identified as conservative, moderate and liberal.

Republicans, independents and self-identified conservatives are more pleased with the public education system than Democrats and liberals, a juxtaposition likely to add fuel to the ongoing school culture battles around issues such as library books headed by Tennessee Republican leaders.

Federal funding: Tennessee education officials warn of uncertainties in rejecting federal K-12 dollars

The pol found 53% of Republicans and 48% of independents/other rated public education either excellent or good.

When separated by political view, 56% of self-identified conservatives, 47% of moderates and 38% of liberals rated the system either excellent or good.

East Tennesseans were most likely to rate public education positively, at 53%, with Middle and West Tennesseans matching pace at 48%.

Meanwhile, Tennesseans do not widely support foregoing federal education funding, a proposal floated by some Republican leaders this year to give up some $1.8 billion that helps support state schools. Backers of the proposal insist the state could make up the difference and said rejecting the money would free the state from federal requirements.

In total, 61% of those polled opposed Tennessee rejecting the funding, with the highest support polling from Democrats at 83%. Only 49% of Republicans opposed, with 32% actively supporting the proposal and 20% who were undecided or didn't answer the question.

Siena College Research Institute surveyed 805 Tennessee residents between Nov. 5 to 10 for the poll, which queried Tennesseans on everything from state political issues to lifestyle choices to national presidential preferences.

The poll surveyed a Tennesseans across the state and included both registered voters and those who are not. The largest group, 45%, identified as independent or “other,” with 20% identifying as Democrats and 34% as Republicans. The poll also surveyed political ideology, with 17% of respondents identifying as liberal, 38% as moderate and 42% as conservative.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Diversity programs in schools

A slim majority of Tennesseans oppose banning diversity programs in Tennessee's school, according to the poll.

A number of GOP-controlled states in recent years have targeted diversity programs in state colleges. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Education Association sued the state this year over a 2021 law that regulates instruction on race and gender in classrooms, alleging in a complaint the law is unconstitutionally vague and interferes with education on "difficult but important" subjects.

Overall, 51% of Tennesseans polled oppose banning diversity programs in Tennessee's school. Opposition is strongest in the youngest demographics, ages 34-54, at 54% and drops to 47% with those 55 and older.

Those with bachelors' degrees are much more likely to oppose banning diversity programs at 63%, while opposition drops off to 46% among those with no bachelors' degree.

There is a stark political divide on the issue: Among Democrats, 75% oppose banning diversity programs compared to 42% of Republicans and 48% of Democrats.

Meanwhile, 16% of Democrats would support banning diversity programs, alongside 36% of Republicans and 22% of independents/others.

The survey comes as education once again will be a top issue before lawmakers in January. In addition to the debate over federal education funding, Gov. Bill Lee has proposed an expanded, statewide school voucher program. Many Republicans are supporting the measure, even as Democrats and some suburban school district officials raise the alarm about the program.

