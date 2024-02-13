Tennessee School Closings and Delays: February 13, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts will either be closed or have a delayed start time on Tuesday, February 13, due to the concern for wintry weather.

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.

Jump To: A–Z Close Menu

123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

B

Benton County Schools

Camden Public School

Opening at 10:00 AM

Back to top

D

Dickson County Schools

Dickson Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

H

Houston County Schools

Erin Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Humphreys County Schools

Waverly Public School

Delayed 2 hours

Back to top

P

Perry County Schools

Linden Public School

Opening at 9:45 AM

Back to top

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.