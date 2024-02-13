Tennessee School Closings and Delays: February 13, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts will either be closed or have a delayed start time on Tuesday, February 13, due to the concern for wintry weather.
FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.
Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
B
Benton County Schools
Camden Public School
Opening at 10:00 AM
D
Dickson County Schools
Dickson Public School
Closed Tomorrow
H
Houston County Schools
Erin Public School
Delayed 2 hours
Humphreys County Schools
Waverly Public School
Delayed 2 hours
P
Perry County Schools
Linden Public School
Opening at 9:45 AM
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.