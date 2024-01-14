Tennessee School Closings: January 16, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts have started to announce closings or delays for Tuesday, January 16, due to the threat of snow and freezing cold temperatures this week.

FORECAST: Snow, dangerous cold expected across Middle TN

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.

B

Benton County Schools

Camden Public School

Closed Tuesday

C

Cedars Preparatory Academy

Lebanon Other School

Closed Tomorrow

Extended Care Closed

Cheatham County Schools

Ashland City Public School

Closed Tuesday

L

Lebanon Special School District

Lebanon Other School

Closed Tuesday

Lewis County Schools

Hohenwald Public School

Closed Through Tuesday

No extended care

Lighthouse Kids Centers for Autism – Brentwood

Other School

Closed Tomorrow

Franklin and Columbia locations both closed

R

Robertson County Schools

Springfield Public School

Closed Through Tuesday

Rutherford County Schools

Murfreesboro Public School

Closed Tuesday

S

Sumner County Schools

Gallatin Public School

Closed Tuesday

Schools are closed on Monday, January 15, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.

