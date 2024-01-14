Tennessee School Closings: January 16, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts have started to announce closings or delays for Tuesday, January 16, due to the threat of snow and freezing cold temperatures this week.
FORECAST: Snow, dangerous cold expected across Middle TN
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.
Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
B
Benton County Schools
Camden Public School
Closed Tuesday
C
Cedars Preparatory Academy
Lebanon Other School
Closed Tomorrow
Extended Care Closed
Cheatham County Schools
Ashland City Public School
Closed Tuesday
L
Lebanon Special School District
Lebanon Other School
Closed Tuesday
Lewis County Schools
Hohenwald Public School
Closed Through Tuesday
No extended care
Lighthouse Kids Centers for Autism – Brentwood
Other School
Closed Tomorrow
Franklin and Columbia locations both closed
R
Robertson County Schools
Springfield Public School
Closed Through Tuesday
Rutherford County Schools
Murfreesboro Public School
Closed Tuesday
S
Sumner County Schools
Gallatin Public School
Closed Tuesday
If you don’t see the list above, click here.
Schools are closed on Monday, January 15, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.