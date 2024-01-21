Tennessee School Closings: January 22, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts will be closed once again on Monday, January 22, as icy conditions continue after last week’s winter weather.

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.

Jump To: A–Z Close Menu

123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

C

Cedars Preparatory Academy

Lebanon Other School

Closed Tomorrow

Extended Care Open 10:00AM

Clay County Schools

Celina Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

D

DeKalb County Schools

Smithville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Dickson County Schools

Dickson Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

H

Hickman County Schools

Centerville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

M

Marshall County Schools

Lewisburg Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

W

WeGo Bus

Nashville Mass Transit

Limited Service Today

Snow Routes Saturday and Sunday

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Nashville Church

Limited Service Today

11:00 SERVICE ONLY

Back to top

If you don’t see the list above, click here.

Last week’s winter weather caused majority of Middle Tennessee schools to remain closed throughout the week. As officials monitor road conditions, parents should continue to navigate school closings through the beginning of this week.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.