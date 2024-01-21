Tennessee School Closings: January 22, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts will be closed once again on Monday, January 22, as icy conditions continue after last week’s winter weather.
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.
C
Cedars Preparatory Academy
Lebanon Other School
Closed Tomorrow
Extended Care Open 10:00AM
Clay County Schools
Celina Public School
Closed Tomorrow
D
DeKalb County Schools
Smithville Public School
Closed Tomorrow
Dickson County Schools
Dickson Public School
Closed Tomorrow
H
Hickman County Schools
Centerville Public School
Closed Tomorrow
M
Marshall County Schools
Lewisburg Public School
Closed Tomorrow
W
WeGo Bus
Nashville Mass Transit
Limited Service Today
Snow Routes Saturday and Sunday
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Nashville Church
Limited Service Today
11:00 SERVICE ONLY
Last week’s winter weather caused majority of Middle Tennessee schools to remain closed throughout the week. As officials monitor road conditions, parents should continue to navigate school closings through the beginning of this week.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.
