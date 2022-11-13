Tennessee school resource officer busts produce delivery driver with suspected fentanyl, loaded gun on campus

A resource officer at a Tennessee school busted a truck driver who was delivering produce to schools with illegal narcotics and a loaded gun last week, authorities said.

Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students into the building Thursday morning when he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a truck delivering produce to the school as the vehicle drove past him, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alexander spoke to the delivery driver, who confirmed that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Alexander searched the vehicle and recovered 7.6 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 9 ounces of suspected marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun and $4,463 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

The delivery driver, identified as Christopher James Duncan, faces multiple drug charges, including violating a drug-free zone and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Duncan was being held on $250,000 bond.

Investigators said Duncan made two other produce deliveries that morning at Cowan Elementary and Huntland School.

The sheriff’s office said the produce from all three schools was isolated and seized.