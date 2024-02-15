Tennessee science teams win $20M to fix cancer treatment and make auto manufacturing green

When two Knoxville powerhouses asked scientists for $20 million ideas that could change the world, 54 teams answered the call. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Oak Ridge National Laboratory chose projects that could improve cancer treatments and push sustainability to the next level.

The University of Tennessee-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute announced the two selected teams Feb. 15.

When the institute put out a call for proposals last September, it asked applicants to find pressing scientific issues and a team of local researchers who could tackle them.

In addition to the 10 UT scientists, 10 ORNL scientists and 25 UT doctoral students recruited for each project, the institute expects to hire 100 new researchers — half at UT and half at ORNL — by 2030.

The two institutions have an unusually close relationship for a national lab and university. Over 200 scientists hold joint appointments, meaning they work both for UT and ORNL. These are positions that expand opportunities for students to work at the lab.

New joint research projects mean "more opportunities for graduate students and more opportunities for Tennesseans," said UT System President Randy Boyd in a press release.

The UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute was established in 2021 to expand research partnerships between the two institutions. Its latest projects expand its focus on sectors that are crucial to the Tennessee economy, particularly auto manufacturing, farming, and forestry.

The $20 million for each project will come largely from the state of Tennessee and the Department of Energy. It is meant to cover salaries and upfront costs with the expectation that research teams will secure external funding to keep the projects running.

“We had 54 teams of ORNL and UT researchers come together and say, ‘We have a big idea. We’re ready to work together,'" said David Sholl, interim executive director of the UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute. "That’s powerful and demonstrates the tremendous potential we have to solve some of our nation’s toughest problems, and make a huge impact across the state and around the world, when we combine our resources.”

The institute sent projects that were not selected to UT and ORNL leaders in the respective fields. Applicants will get another chance to be selected when the next call for proposals comes later this year.

Here are the problems the two projects hope to solve.

Making car plants and farms sustainable

This project seeks to create a sustainable circle in agriculture and auto manufacturing, where every step lowers energy demand and carbon emissions, from raw materials to production lines.

With the funding, scientists from ORNL and the UT Institute of Agriculture will create a system for testing new technologies that could move industries beyond carbon-heavy extraction and waste processes.

The announcement came just one day after a joint Tennessee Valley Authority and UT study said reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 would require changes in every sector of the state economy.

Four researchers will lead the sustainable technology effort.

Killing cancer cells with precision

This project will develop new radiopharmaceutical therapies that target cancer cells with fewer side effects for patients. It combines scientific talent from ORNL, UT, and the UT Health Science Center.

Four researchers will lead the team to also help establish educational material and a workforce pipeline to attract radiopharmaceutical companies to Tennessee.

To learn more about the projects and researchers, visit utorii.com.

