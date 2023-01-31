Tennessee sex-romp cop reveals in new transcript she 'cracked,' says things 'kind of got out of hand'

The Tennessee cop who was fired after an investigation found she had affairs with multiple male colleagues on the force said she "cracked" after considering divorce from her husband and that her sexual escapades "kind of got out of hand," according to transcripts of an interview with an internal investigator.

"Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce, and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand," former La Vergne officer Maegan Hall told human resources after an investigation was launched into the scandal, according to transcripts of the exchange first obtained by WSMV 4.

Hall’s remarks were in regard to her affair with one former co-worker, Sgt. Lewis Powell, with whom she had sex "a lot," saying that "his wife just doesn’t want to have sex with him," according to the transcript.

Hall said that her relationship with Powell became especially complicated when she tried to end things with him, alleging that he called her at one point to say that he drank an entire bottle of Jack Daniel's and wanted to kill himself.

TENNESSEE POLICE OFFICERS FIRED AFTER WILD ACCUSATIONS OF COP THREESOME, ON-DUTY SEXUAL ESCAPADES

"'I just want to kill myself. I wanted to drive off and get into a wreck, and it’s because of you,'" Hall alleged that Powell said. She told the investigator that she told Powell to sleep off the alcohol and that the pair eventually stopped texting.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

An internal investigation carried out by the La Vergne Police Department last month found former patrol officer Hall was having undisclosed sexual relations with multiple male colleagues, including trysts while on duty. The probe led to the firing of five officers, including Hall, and the suspension of three others.

La Vergne is located about 20 miles outside Nashville.

The four fired men include Powell, Patrol Officer Juan Lugo Perez, Detective Seneca Shields and Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan. Additionally, K-9 officer Larry Holladay, Patrol Officer Patrick Magliocco and Patrol Officer Gavin Schoeberl were suspended.

Story continues

The internal investigation, released Dec. 28, found the trysts reportedly took place at the officers’ homes, hotels and parties. One escapade detailed in the investigation last month allegedly involved a booze-fueled hot tub party with co-workers and their families during which Hall reportedly took off her top.

The newly released transcripts reveal how Hall tried to convince her husband, Jedidiah Hall, into a wife-swap with Magliocco and his wife, but her husband turned them down.

HUSBAND OF TENNESSEE COP FIRED FOR WILD SEXUAL ESCAPADES MIGHT NOT HAVE BEEN ‘ON BOARD’ WITH SWINGER LIFESTYLE

"When [Magliocco] was like right by us, and then on the couch [Magliocco] was like ‘if y’all start making out, maybe Jed will get into, my husband, into the idea,’" Hall told an investigator, according to the transcript. "And when we started making out, Jed was like, ‘no.’"

The exchange backs up previous comments from Magliocco that were published in the investigation last month.

"Hall and Magliocco’s wife started kissing, and Hall’s husband came in the room and seemed upset," the report stated. The following day, "Magliocco asked Hall about the husband’s reaction, since Magliocco was under the impression from Hall that her marriage was open as well."

COLORADO DEPUTY WITH ONLYFANS ACCOUNT RETIRES AFTER BEING DISCOVERED BY FEMALE OFFICER

"He really wasn’t on board," Hall reportedly told Magliocco.

Jedidiah Hall is a park ranger in Tennessee and married his wife in 2018.

The newly released transcript between Hall and the investigator also revealed that Hall and McGowan tried to get Jedidiah Hall to participate in group sex with them and McGowan’s wife.

"Ty wanted to try to get Jed to have a thing with all of us," she said. "We played strip Uno and then [McGowan’s wife] went out onto the patio with Jed, me and Ty kissed for a little bit and then that was it," she said.

Hall said that McGowan also has a foot fetish, though McGowan told the investigator that Hall is the one with a foot fetish.

The transcripts revealed that Hall sent nude photos to Schoeberl, Magliocco, Powell and Holladay, and she also received nude photos from several male officers.

Hall acknowledged during the interviews that she learned "that nothing outside of the PD stays outside of the PD."

TENNESSEE COP FIRED FOR SEX ROMPS FACED TERMINATION AFTER 'PREVENTABLE' TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: REPORT

"I got stupid, I got desperate, I guess, and guys are guys, and they’ll stick their d--- in anything," she added.

The mayor of La Vergne, Jason Cole, previously called the scandal "unacceptable" and said the investigation was launched "as soon as" the escapades were brought to the attention of city leadership.

"Our top priority moving forward will include rebuilding the public’s trust," Cole said. "I have full confidence in the police department’s leadership team and their ability to lead the department. We will be retraining all of our employees in the rules, regulations and expectations set forth by city leadership."

The La Vergne Police Department said Tuesday that it does not have additional comment on the scandal at this time.

Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis previously said that the department has enough staff members to cover patrol shifts and is working to "rebuild the trust of our citizens and our community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a difficult situation for our department and for the city, but I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole," Davis said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.