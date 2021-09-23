Tennessee shooting: At least one killed and 13 injured at Kroger store as gunman dies of self-inflicted wound

People embrace as police respond to the scene of a shooting at a Kroger’s grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee (AP)

Two people were killed and 13 injured in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, on the outskirts of Memphis, Tennessee, according to police.

The suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Collierville police chief Dale Lane.

The victims’ injuries range from minor to very serious, according to FOX 13 Memphis. The shooting was first reported at about 1.30pm, with the first police officers arriving four minutes later. A SWAT team swept the aisles of the store, finding and evacuating employees who were hiding in freezers and locked closets.

Police were searching the shooter’s car and personal belongings. Collerville police chief Dale Lane told a press conference: “This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history.”

Police also rescued a Kroger worker from the roof of the building. Chief Lane said the shooter had not used a high-powered rifle but declined to give more information about a reported altercation before the shooting.

He said: “It’s horrific, we hate that it happened. But this is one of the most resilient communities in America and one of the best police departments.”

Collierville High School was briefly put under lockdown, which has since been lifted. Two medical helicopters landed outside the Kroger to help the casualties.

Collierville is a satellite town about 40 minutes' drive from Memphis in Shelby County, Tennessee, with about 44,000 residents as of the last census.

This story is developing.

