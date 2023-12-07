Tennessee and six other states sue NCAA over transfer eligibility rule

Tennessee and six other states sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association on Thursday, challenging the NCAA's transfer eligibility rules on federal anti-trust grounds.

The federal lawsuit alleges NCAA's transfer rule, which requires college athletes transferring between Division I schools to wait a year before competing with the new team, illegally restricts the athletes' ability to market and capitalize on their labor.

Though the NCAA began exempting first-time transfers in 2021, the lawsuit alleges it continues to enforce the rule for repeat transferers and denies exemption waivers for "no legitimate reason."

“College athletes deserve clear rules, consistently applied, so they can make the best decisions about their futures,” Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said.

Skrmetti filed the lawsuit algonside attorneys general from Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia and the attorneys general are asking the court for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to keep the NCAA from enforcing the rule.

