Tennessee soldiers ran illegal gun pipeline tied to Chicago mass shooting, feds say

Hayley Fowler
·3 min read

A mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side at the end of March led investigators to three U.S. Army soldiers nearly 500 miles away, according to federal prosecutors.

Demarcus Adams, 21, Jarius Brunson, 22, and Brandon Miller, 22, were arrested Tuesday on charges they operated an illegal gun pipeline that funneled dozens of firearms out of state and to Chicago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said in a news release.

All three are enlisted in the Army and stationed at Fort Campbell in Clarksville, Tennessee, about an hour outside of Nashville.

Adams, Brunson and Miller were charged in a criminal complaint and arrested by agents with the ATF and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

If convicted, prosecutors said they face up to 20 years in prison.

According to an ATF agent’s statement accompanying the complaint, the investigation started with the Chicago Police Department on March 26 after a mass shooting. One person was killed and seven others were injured when gunfire erupted at “an impromptu party,” The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police recovered multiple guns at the scene, which were traced to Federal Firearms Licensed dealers in the Clarksville area. Adams, Brunson and Miller reportedly bought the majority of the guns.

When investigators took a closer look at firearm transaction records in the area, they found Adams had purchased 27 guns between December and April. Miller and Brunson, meanwhile, had bought 32 each, according to the criminal complaint. Adams and Miller were also found to be roommates.

Investigators looked at dozens of text messages between Adams and Miller that mentioned purchasing firearms and money transactions using Cash App, Zelle and Apple Pay.

“Fat boy u better take out a lil loan they want a lot of guns,” Miller said in a message on March 1.

ATF agents later searched Miller and Adams’ house in Clarksville, where prosecutors said they found at least 49 empty gun cases.

“Many of these empty cases were matched to firearms recovered by the Chicago Police Department at the scene of recent shootings and homicides,” prosecutors said.

A search of Miller’s phone also revealed text messages from Brunson that included photographs of guns and potential prices, according to the ATF agent’s statement.

Adams, Brunson and Miller have been charged with transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident, making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, engaging in the business without a firearms license, wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. They had their first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to keep Miller in jail, saying he presents a “significant danger to the community” and is already facing military proceedings surrounding allegations of sexual assault.

“The defendant faces significant civilian and military justice charges and has very few, if any, connections to the Middle District of Tennessee,” prosecutors said in court filings. “The defendant would pose a significant flight risk if he were released.”

Recommended Stories

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • ‘Trump is dividing our party’: GOP governor dares to cross former president

    ‘It’s important that we not unite with someone who is dividing our party,’ says Arkansas governor

  • Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey Was Stabbed to Death by Teenage Boy, Cops Say

    GoFundMe / St. John’s County SheriffAfter a daylong search, a 13-year-old cheerleader was found murdered in Florida—and police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who attended the same school and was caught on video with the victim before she was killed.Tristyn Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and residents of St. Johns County came out in droves to look for her. The hunt ended tragically that evening when her body was spotted in a wooded area.The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office revealed Tuesday that she was stabbed to death; they said the seventh grader was clothed but did not confirm reports that she had on her cheerleading uniform.Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the teen arrested and charged with second-degree murder is the only suspect connected to Tristyn’s death. The Daily Beast is not naming him because he is a juvenile and authorities have not decided whether to charge him as an adult.“Our investigative team is out there interviewing all kinds of witnesses, whether directly or indirectly involved in this case,” Hardwick said at a press conference.“We have a suspect in custody. That is the only suspect that has to do with the death of Tristyn.”Hardwick said investigators are looking through a trove of social media posts that could be helpful to the case, but he did not comment on reports that a Snapchat under the boy’s name posted a photo of him in a patrol car with the caption: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”An arrest report says that video from a recreation area showed Bailey and the suspect together at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, and about 30 minutes later, only he was seen leaving the area.Police found clothing in the boy’s bedroom that tested positive for blood, the arrest report said. Under questioning, it said, he changed his story several times but made several admissions that led cops to charge him.Both Tristyn and the suspect attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.The sheriff acknowledged that news of Tristyn’s death had sparked an outpouring of emotion in the tight-knit county.“We know the community is angry,” Hardwick said.“We have a person charged with a serious crime, and we have a family that’s grieving the loss of a loved one. A child—a 13-year-old child.”Locals came out Monday night for a series of vigils—at the community center where she was last seen alive and at Infinity Allstars, the gym where she was a competitive cheer athlete. Ribbons in aqua, her favorite color, festooned mailboxes across the area in her memory.“It’s just heartbreaking for her family who can never see her again, be able to talk to her and say loving words to her,” Reagan Anderson, a friend of Tristyn, told Jax4News.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Alleged serial killer faces death penalty trial in Oklahoma

    Jury selection continued Tuesday in the death penalty trial of an alleged serial killer accused of kidnapping and killing an Oklahoma woman more than 20 years ago. William Lewis Reece, 61, faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the 1997 killing of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston, who was abducted from a car wash in Bethany, Oklahoma. The Oklahoman newspaper reported that District Judge Susan Stallings had potential jurors questioned one at a time, and away from others, about their opinions on the death penalty.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • 5 perfectly haunting mysteries to discover between episodes of 'Mare of Easttown'

    Troubled detectives, evocative settings, skin-crawling mysteries: Here are 5 under-the-radar series to binge while waiting for new episodes of HBO's crime drama.

  • Five Republican states reject Biden unemployment aid to force Americans back to work

    GOP officials claim federal assistance is keeping Americans out of the workforce despite Covid-19 fears, lack of childcare and poor wages along with growth in hospitality jobs

  • Hollywood Bowl 2021: Every show scheduled for the summer (so far)

    The Hollywood Bowl has announced its 2021 season lineup after an unprecedented 18 months dark due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what's on tap for summer fun seekers.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • In politics and novels, Stacey Abrams is 'definitely a plotter'

    Stacey Abrams gets results, from registering 800,000 voters and giving Democrats the Senate to writing a gripping thriller, 'While Justice Sleeps.'

  • FBI seeking cooperation of Matt Gaetz’s friend and ex-girlfriend in sex-trafficking probe, report says

    Sources say investigators want to interview an unnamed former intern who once dated Republican congressman

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside the Biden-era FBI

    And a pipeline shutdown could lead to your paying more at the pump.

  • Brit Awards: Dua Lipa demands pay rise for nurses as she wins

    UK singer Dua Lipa won two awards and gave a message to PM Boris Johnson, at the in-person event.

  • India Covid: Dozens more bodies wash up on Ganges river bank

    A further 50 corpses are found on embankments, this time in Uttar Pradesh, as India battles Covid.

  • Drivers face $3 gas prices after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, and some gas stations have run out completely

    Drivers face gas prices of $3 a gallon following the Colonial Pipeline hack. Prices could rise further, but the AAA urged against panic buying.

  • US navy fires warning shots after ‘harassment’ from Iranian vessels

    Ships armed with machine guns conducted ‘unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvres’, says American official

  • What is HR1 and what would the bill mean for voting rights?

    Senate to consider sweeping federal election legislation as Republicans endorse dozens of bills to limit ballot access in nearly every state

  • GOP congressman compares his party’s obsession with Trump to the Titanic sinking

    Critic of former president says he would be first to board a ‘lifeboat’ if GOP sinks

  • US officials suspect Russia’s GRU behind directed energy attacks on American personnel, report says

    Diplomats and spies struck with headaches, loss of balance and other symptoms

  • After helping develop a COVID vaccine, Kizzmekia Corbett is joining Harvard’s faculty

    North Carolina native Kizzmekia Corbett’s research was critical in helping develop the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Now the UNC alum is joining the faculty at Harvard.