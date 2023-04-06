Tennessee state rep calls vote to expel him and two others 'an assault on democracy'

ABC News

The Republican-led Tennessee House of Representatives scheduled a vote to expel three Democratic members on Thursday over their involvement in a gun control protest last week following the Nashville school shooting. Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson have said they have no regrets about speaking out against gun violence and calling on their colleagues to do more to enact laws that crack down on gun access. Pearson told ABC News' "Start Here," before the vote that he and his colleagues were never allowed to speak out on behalf of their constituents, many of whom are demanding common sense gun reform, and dismissed the GOP member's arguments that they violated the chamber's rules of decorum.