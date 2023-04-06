Tennessee state rep calls vote to expel him and two others 'an assault on democracy'
In the Tennessee House of Representatives, Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones spoke before a vote on whether he and two other Democrats should be expelled from the body after taking part in a gun control protest on the chamber floor last week. The protest occurred days after a school shooting in Nashville that left six people dead, including three children. Jones said, “We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy.”