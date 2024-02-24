Tennessee state symbols you might not know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee now has an official state food—hot slaw.

A bill making the vinegary and mustardy dish the first official state food got its final approval on Thursday, Feb. 22. Hot slaw will be joining the ranks of other state symbols that include flowers, birds, trees, and animals—as well as some of the more random “official” symbols.

State Beverage: Milk

When you think of Tennessee drinks, whiskey might be the first thing that comes to mind. But the official state beverage is actually milk. The dairy product was designated as a state symbol in 2009. According to the Tennessee State Library and Archives, the state’s dairy industry produced nearly 100 million pounds of milk in 2007, totaling more than $200 million in cash.

State Fruit: Tomato

tomato

The tomato became Tennessee’s official state fruit back in 2003. “While commonly considered, and commonly functioning as, a vegetable, the tomato is, botanically speaking, a fruit,” according to the state’s website.

State Motto

Tennessee’s motto — “Agriculture and Commerce” — comes from the wording used on the state’s official seal. It was officially adopted in 1987.

State Slogan

Did you know Tennessee also has a slogan? “Tennessee—America at Its Best.”

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee →

The phrase was adopted as the official Tennessee slogan in 1965.

State Dog: Bluetick Coonhound

One of Tennessee’s most recent state symbols, the Bluetick Coonhound was named the official state dog in 2019. The Bluetick Coonhounds were known for hunting and the protection they offered to early settlers in Tennessee. Today, these dogs are used for raccoon and even bear hunting, according to the state’s Blue Book.

State Pet

Tennessee also has declared an official state pet. The General Assembly designated “any dog or cat adopted from a Tennessee animal shelter or rescue” as the official state pet in 2014.

State Rifle: Barrett Model M82/M107

The Barrett Model M82/M107 was designated as Tennessee’s official rifle in 2016. According to the Tennessee Blue Book, the rifle has been continuously manufactured in the state since its inception in 1982.

State Beef Festival: Here’s the Beef Festival

Yes, that’s right, Tennessee has an official beef festival. The “Here’s the Beef Festival” in Giles County was named the state’s official beef festival in 2018.

State Artifact: Sandy

State Artifact of Tennessee

The statue, known as “Sandy,” was discovered in 1939 on Sellers Farm in Wilson County. The artifact is a prehistoric Native American statue made of sandstone. It became Tennessee’s official state artifact in 2014.

State Folk Dance: Square Dance

In 1980, the General Assembly designated the square dance as the official state folk dance. Public Chapter 829 of the Acts of the 91st General Assembly called the dance, “a uniquely attractive art form that remains a vibrant and entertaining part of Tennessee folklore.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

On the same day hot slaw became Tennessee’s first official state food, the House also voted to designate Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” as the first official state holiday song.

Lee recorded the Christmas classic when she was only 13 years old on Music Row in 1958. Last December, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, 65 years after its initial release.

To learn about even more symbols of the Volunteer State, check out the Tennessee Blue Book.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.