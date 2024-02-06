Tennessee State University audit fallout: Crucial Senate committee vote looms

The fate of Tennessee State University's board — and whether the historically Black university will continue to be governed by an independent board — will be considered Wednesday morning by a Tennessee Senate committee.

The Nashville university has been embroiled in controversy in recent years and endured a long history of underfunding by the state. Last February, the state threatened to dissolve the TSU board after a scathing audit from the Tennessee Comptroller's office revealed issues with leadership, financial decisions and housing at the university. Instead, the state allocated $2 million for another, in-depth audit of TSU and gave the board a year to fix the problems. This month marks the end of that one-year timeline.

Students walk out of the student center on the Tennessee State University campus on Feb. 6.

A bill that would extend the current TSU board's existence until June 30 will be considered Wednesday morning by the Senate committee on government operations. That bill, SB1596/HB1739, was introduced by Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield, and Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge.

If the TSU board is dissolved, another bill, SB2109/HB2346, has been proposed to shift authority over TSU to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Currently, THEC coordinates among the boards at all of Tennessee's secondary schools, from the University of Tennessee to community colleges, but it does not itself govern any schools.

If TSU is placed under the authority of THEC, the university believes it would have a year to wind down its board before the transfer of power. The Senate Government Operations Committee, however, will also consider an amendment to SB1596/HB1739 that would immediately dissolve the TSU board and replace it with a new, independent board.

That amendment was filed by Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, and Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee Chair Bo Watson, R-Hixson.

If the amended bill passes the committee Wednesday, it would have several more steps before taking effect, including a Senate floor vote and the passage of the House version of the bill.

Sophomore Christian Matthews walks through the student center at Tennessee State University on Feb. 6.

In an emailed statement, university spokesperson Jenai Hayes said TSU has cooperated with auditors, including weekly meetings that ensure the university is responding to their requests.

"TSU continues to work with legislators to secure a multi-year extension of the board," the statement read.

Until 2017, TSU was overseen by the Tennessee Board of Regents, which directly governed all state universities except for the University of Tennessee system. That year TSU and the five other universities overseen by the Board of Regents were placed under the authority of their own independent boards.

Bills come amid TSU presidential search

Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover waves to spectators during the TSU Homecoming parade on Oct. 14, 2023.

TSU's current president, Glenda Glover, is set to leave her post at the end of the academic year. The board plans to conduct final interviews and announce a new president in April, according to the university website.

"The institution wants to ensure that legislators appreciate the impact any legislation affecting the institution’s governance structure may have on the university's ability to attract top notch candidates for this crucially important position, maintain avenues for student success, continue to facilitate and enhance relationships with the business community, and avoid causing irreparable harm to Tennessee State University’s national reputation," the university's statement read.

If the legislature extends the current board through June, that would given its members time to complete their search for a new president. But if the legislature dissolves the current board and replaces it with a new one, those newly appointed members could play a role in selecting TSU's next president.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee State University: State lawmakers may dissolve board