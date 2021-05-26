Tennessee State University offers coding classes in Africa

·1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University announced on Wednesday that it will begin offering an online app design and coding class in two African countries this fall.

Robbie Melton, who runs TSU’s coding program, said the idea is to get African students interested in STEM careers and increase the number of Black students entering those fields. App design and coding is an easy introduction.

The courses are offered through a partnership between the historically Black university and the African Methodist Episcopal Church, which operates several schools in Africa. The participating schools are the African Methodist Episcopal University and its feeder high school, Monrovia College, both in Monrovia, Liberia, and Wilberforce Community College, which serves high school and college students in Evaton, a township in South Africa.

TSU already offers the app coding program to more than 30 historically Black colleges and universities in the United States, and more than 2,000 students have participated since it started in 2019, Melton said. Around 20% have gone on to pursue STEM degrees, she said.

In addition to teaching students, TSU faculty members train participating school faculty to be able to give the courses themselves. The same will be true for the African schools, which have signed up 500 students to take the course over the next three years. That includes both college students and high school students who will take advantage of dual-enrollment.

If some of the students decide to continue their studies with TSU, the school is now able to offer degrees remotely through virtual classes, TSU President Glenda Glover said.

“Our global mission is to empower underserved populations,” Glover said. “Access to education is challenging in parts of Africa. We're meeting that challenge and breaking those barriers.”

Recommended Stories

  • Learner driver killed elderly couple after driving mum's car while high on drugs

    Kristiyan Trendafilov, 29, crashed after drinking whisky and consuming cannabis.

  • Merlin Labs emerges from stealth to bring autonomy to 55-King Air fleet

    When Merlin Labs founder Matt George was learning to fly in Vermont, he had a close call with a Jet Blue aircraft that was coming into Burlington airport. A few years later, after the transportation company he founded Bridgj was acquired by Singapore-based Transit Systems, he started thinking about how he could bring the innovations that were taking place in autonomous ground transportation to the air. Now, two-and-a-half years after founding Merlin Labs, the company is coming out of stealth with a 55-aircraft partnership with aviation solutions company Dynamic Aviation.

  • Blood super moon May 2021: What is rare lunar spectacle and when will it appear?

    Nasa explains why the next full moon will have a ‘deep, rosy glow’

  • Instagram launches a new section for shopping product drops

    Instagram today announced it's adding a new feature to help connect online shoppers to product drops through its app. Drops, which are a newer e-commerce trend, help sellers create buzz for forthcoming products in the days and weeks leading up to their availability. On Instagram, drops will now have their own destination inside the app at the top of the Shop tab, where consumers can discover, browse and shop all the latest product launches as well as view upcoming launches.

  • EU deal on Alitalia's successor in sight - EU Commission

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italy's plan to set up a successor to its loss-making flag carrier Alitalia cleared a key hurdle on Wednesday after the European Commission said it had reached an understanding with Rome on parameters to ensure the new airline is independent from the old one. Long-running discussions between the two sides have foundered amid disagreement over its successor ceding half of Alitalia's slots at Milan Linate airport, the old brand and the loyalty programme. EU competition enforcers want Rome to make sure that there is no economic continuity between Alitalia and its successor Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), otherwise the latter would be liable for the former's billions of euros in state aid received in recent years.

  • Rock-picking robotics startup TerraClear raises $25 million

    Rock picking is probably not the first thing you think about when you think agricultural robotics. There are a number of companies out there looking to automate aspects like fruit and vegetable picking, weeding and field tending, but rocks are still a major issue for many farmers. “This is something I’ve personally dealt with my entire life,” TerraClear CEO Brent Frei said in a press release.

  • ‘Multiple’ deaths, injuries in shooting at California light rail yard, police say

    “We ask for people’s prayers.”

  • How immigration can power the future of America's heartland

    Data: Heartland Forward; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios More foreign-born immigrants are moving to the center of the U.S. than in the past, according to a new report by Heartland Forward.Why it matters: With population growth in the U.S. slower than it has been for the last 100 years, both high-skilled and low-skilled industries across America have come to rely more on immigrants to power their workforces.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Many states' populations would be shrinking if not for immigrants, the New York Times reported last year. Immigrants' children typically achieve significant upward mobility. A 2016 population survey showed 38% of 2nd-generation immigrants completed college, compared to 32% of 1st-generation immigrants and 33% of native-born Americans.The big picture: The report's findings counter perceptions that immigrants tend to settle on the coasts "because they're not welcome" in the middle of the country, Ross DeVol, president and CEO of Heartland Forward, told Axios.Heartland Forward is a Bentonville, Arkansas, think tank focused on improving economic performance in the 20-state region it calls the "heartland."By the numbers: The report found the overall foreign-born population who live in that 20-state region has risen from 23.5% in 2010 to 31% in 2019.Zoom in: Both Northwest Arkansas and Des Moines house headquarters for some of America's largest companies — which require at least a college degree for many positions and have likely recruited talent from outside the country.In the Northwest Arkansas metropolitan area, the change in foreign-born residents grew by nearly 33% between 2010 and 2019. And a large portion of immigrants moving to the Des Moines area in the last 20 years were likely recruited and already had a college degree, per DeVol.Data: Heartland Forward. Chart: Axios VisualsYes, but: Outside of bigger cities, things are more stark for rural areas, which have suffered population losses for decades.But even there, immigrants have helped stem that tide, thanks to an influx of refugees taking agriculture-focused jobs.What they're saying: Eldon Alik, consul general of the Marshallese Consulate in Springdale, Arkansas, said the community of Marshall Islanders there have been welcomed and largely assimilated into the community.He attributes this partly to a shared Christian faith. And Pew Research Center found in 2017 that most Muslims (55%) in the U.S. feel Americans are generally friendly toward them and most (70%) say they can get ahead with hard work. What's next: Heartland America believes that further educating mayors, business leaders and governors about immigration benefits may create a grassroots effort to diversify populations with buy-in from the communities. "As we go forward, diversity and inclusion are not optional; it's not something nice — it's fundamental to the economic development of our state," Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry said for the report. The bottom line: Those invested in the region believe there's a case to be made for attracting immigrants of all skill levels to the country's geographic middle."This could be part of the formula for fostering stronger job creation and growth overall in heartland communities," DeVol said. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Change may allow scientists to grow human embryos longer

    New guidelines released Wednesday remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research, recommending that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule,” an international ethical standard that limits laboratory studies of human embryos, has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Scientists previously have been required to destroy human embryos grown in a lab before they reach 14 days.

  • Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party

    New Jersey State Police announced on Tuesday that a woman who was being hospitalized for injuries sustained in a mass shooting over the weekend has been declared clinically dead.

  • Russia's FSB reports 'unprecedented' hacking campaign aimed at government agencies

    Foreign hackers compromised Russian federal agencies in a digital espionage campaign that Russian officials described as unprecedented in scope and sophistication. The little-noticed report – published this month by Russia's FSB security service and Rostelecom-Solar, the cybersecurity arm of telecoms company Rostelecom – provides an unusually detailed look at a purportedly state-backed cyber spying operation aimed at the Russian state. But while the investigation describes the 2020 hacking campaign as "unprecedented", it provides no indication of who might be behind it.

  • Multiple killed, injured in shooting at California transit facility, suspect dead

    Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) control center in San Jose, California, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. The number of casualties was not immediately clear, but VTA employees are among the victims, sheriff's spokesperson Russell Davis said. The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. local time at a VTA hub where maintenance is conducted and trains are stored.

  • Canes haven’t been their best in third period, but they’ve been their most productive

    Despite losing twice in double OT, Carolina has outscored Nashville 8-2 in the third period in this series.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

    Antwone Rivers, 39, died from the novel virus on 13 May after contracting it in April

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.