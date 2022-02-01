Tennessee State University to receive $250 million in Gov. Bill Lee's budget proposal

Gov. Bill Lee wants to give Tennessee State University $250 million as part of the budget he unveiled during his State of the State speech Monday.

"Back in November 2020, the Speakers appointed a Joint Land Grant Committee, chaired by Rep. Harold Love, to explore how the state can better understand the new needs of Tennessee State University," Lee said in his address, as prepared for delivery.

"Today, I'm recommending a $250 million dollar investment to improve the physical infrastructure at TSU."

The new money would come after a report by Office of Legislative Budget Analysis last year showed Tennessee may have underfunded the university for decades. The report said the state may owe TSU between $151 million to $544 million in land-grant funding.

“We are pleased that Governor Bill Lee made Tennessee State University a priority in his budget. Governor Lee has taken a crucial step in highlighting the State’s commitment to our infrastructure needs, but more importantly to our students," TSU President Glenda Glover said in a statement Monday night.

"His budget recommendation will enhance TSU, directly benefiting our faculty, staff, students, and all Tennesseans. This is a historic moment for TSU and our legacy. I am hopeful that lawmakers will help us build upon that legacy and be a part of it.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's budget: Here's what's in the $52.5 billion proposal

The federal land-grant program provides funding for food and agricultural research and teaching programs at land-grant institutions. It generally requires a dollar-to-dollar nonfederal match, which often comes from the state.

In Tennessee, the University of Tennessee in Knoxville was designated as a land-grant college under the Morrill Act of 1862. TSU, founded in 1912, received the designation along with 18 other historically Black colleges following a similar law in 1890.

The legislative report found no records suggesting the state allocated any land-grant funds to TSU from fiscal 1957 through 2007. For each of those years when data was available, however, UT received its full state match, and in some years received more than federally required.

Story continues

'Moral obligation': Tennessee State University underfunded by as much as $544 million, new report finds

Underfunding: Republican leaders say they will address Tennessee State University's underfunding problem — but not right away

Even after the state began allocating specific funds to TSU in 2008, the distribution between the two universities did not follow a set ratio, the report found.

Last year, Republican legislative leaders acknowledged the funding problem and said any fix could take years to accomplish.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Gov. Bill Lee wants to give TSU $250M after report of underfunding