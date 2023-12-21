Which Tennessee student groups had the 2022 highest dropout rates?

A new report shows that Tennessee K-12 students who are English learners are the most likely to drop out of school, followed by students who are economically disadvantaged and students with disabilities.

The report, released Wednesday by the state comptroller's Office of Research and Education Accountability, also highlights graduation rates for those same student groups, along with dropout and graduation rates for students who are migrants.

Tennessee's overall dropout rate was 8.6% for the class of 2022, while its graduation rate was 89.8%. Data released last month by the Tennessee Department of Education showed the class of 2023 hit a record-high 90.6% graduation rate. Dropout data for the class of 2023 is not yet available.

Here's are four key takeaways from the new comptroller report.

Class of 2023: Tennessee hits record-high graduation rates. How does your child's district stack up?

Graduation, dropout rates for English learners

In 2021-22, students categorized as English learners had a 30% dropout rate — the highest among the four student groups the report highlighted and well above the overall state dropout rate of 8.6%. That same student group had a 67.8% graduation rate, well below the state's 89.8% graduation rate for that year.

Graduation, dropout rates for students who are economically disadvantaged

Students who were economically disadvantaged had a 15.3% dropout rate in 2021-22. That same student group had an 82.4% graduation rate.

Graduation, dropout rates for students with disabilities

Students with disabilities had a 12.8% dropout rate in 2021-22. That same student group had a 77.8% graduation rate.

Graduation, dropout rates for students who are migrants

The report also included data on students categorized as migrants. However, their numbers were closer to the statewide dropout and graduation rates. In 2021-22, the student group had an 8.5% dropout rate and an 83% graduation rate.

See the full report for yourself

K-12 graduation, dropout rates in Tennessee (2021-22) by USA TODAY Network on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee K-12 schools: Which student groups have highest dropout rates