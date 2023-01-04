Tennessee suspects face life in prison in plot to murder FBI agents investigating Jan. 6

Two East Tennessee men arrested last month after police say they conspired to murder FBI agents will face life in prison if they're convicted, the prosecuting attorney said in federal court Tuesday. The case stems from one of the men's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, and co-defendant Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, face a charge of conspiracy to murder U.S. employees. Kelley is facing additional charges of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and threatening the assault or murder of federal officials, which carry maximum terms of 20 and 10 years, respectively.

Life imprisonment sentences are rare in the federal criminal justice system, according to the United States Sentencing Commission. Mandatory minimum penalties of life imprisonment generally are required in cases involving the killing of a federal official or other government employee, the commission has stated.

Police say their plot to attack the Knoxville Federal Bureau of Investigation office and kill law enforcement officers stems from Kelley's earlier arrest on charges of assaulting a police officer during the insurrection and breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Police have released a photo of Kelley among a crowd of rioters gathered at the Capitol building that day. According to court documents, Kelley got into an altercation with a Capitol police officer before breaking into the building. He was arrested in May and was charged with assault, resisting or impeding officers during civil disorder, unlawful entry and physical violence, destruction of government property, violent entry and related offenses.

33-year-old Maryville resident Edward Kelley is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kelley pleaded not guilty in the original charges related to Jan. 6. He was jailed again after prosecutors filed the additional charges accusing him of plotting to kill the investigators. A status hearing is set for March 23.

A plot to assassinate the arresting officers led to the new charges

Kelley obtained a list of officers involved in his D.C. criminal investigation, according to the criminal complaint filed against the two men. A witness, who was described as a coworker and a very good friend to Carter, met with Kelley and Carter in early December when Kelley discussed assassination missions that would target federal agents.

On Dec. 13, Carter gave the witness an envelope from Kelley that contained 37 names and some phone numbers of the law enforcement personnel who participated in his criminal investigation, as well as a thumb drive of video footage from a warrant search of Kelley's home in May.

According to the complaint, Kelley and Carter planned to carry out attacks against the Knoxville FBI office if either one got arrested. The complaint says Carter told the witness, "This is the time, add up or put up" and "to definitely make sure you got everything racked, locked up and loaded."

Trial set for late February in federal court in Knoxville

Last month, Judge Jill McCook denied Carter's request to be released on home detention. Kelley now is requesting a detention hearing, which is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Tuesday, have have until Jan. 27 to change their plea.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee suspects face life in prison in plot to murder FBI agents