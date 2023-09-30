Tennessee teacher charged with raping 12-year-old rearrested for telling victim he'll 'regret doing this'

A former Tennessee elementary school teacher and mother of two charged with raping a child was rearrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to coerce her victim.

Covington Police arrested Alissa McCommon, 38, at her home Thursday and charged her with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking and harassment. It was McCommon's second arrest in three weeks after she was charged with rape of a child on Sept. 8, 2023, police said.

McCommon, a former fourth-grade teacher, was released after posting a $25,000 bond on the condition that she could not contact the victim or any minors other than her own children. Police said she violated the terms of her release by using a previously unknown phone number to contact the boy she is accused of raping.

"The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat," Covington Police said in a statement.

Police said that after McCommon confirmed the victim was alone, she allegedly sent multiple text messages to him indicating he would "regret doing this."

"McCommon, using the same number, also admitted to a sexual encounter with the victim," police said.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner called McCommon's alleged actions "appalling" and said they appeared to violate her bond conditions.

"Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted," said Turner. "We continue to work closely with the District Attorneys’ Office as to the revocation of McCommon’s bond, as well as the additional charges that continue to develop."

McCommon is currently being held at the Tipton County Jail without bond pending her next court appearance. She has been charged with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence, and harassment, police said.

The second arrest comes just three weeks after McCommon was arrested at her home on rape charges.

Previously, police said McCommon allegedly admitted to "communicating inappropriately with former students" through online video games and social media apps, where she apparently sent them "inappropriate photographs" and requested "sexual relationships with the victims."

The Covington Police Department initially began investigating the teacher after receiving information from the Department of Children Services (DCS) that McCommon had engaged in alleged sexual contact with a teenage male student, according to an affidavit.

The victim told police that while spending the night at the suspect's residence in 2021, when he was 12 years old, he awoke to McCommon sexually assaulting him.

Authorities said there is no evidence indicating McCommon's alleged crimes occurred on school grounds. The Covington PD is looking for any other victims who may have been in contact with McCommon to come forward.

Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs told The Covington Ledger that McCommon was suspended without pay on Aug. 24, when a parent "brought forth allegations of misconduct" against the teacher that morning.

Police are asking anyone with concerns that their child may have been victimized by McCommon to contact the Covington Police Department CID at 901-475-1261 or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office CID at 901-475-3300.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.





