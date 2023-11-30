Tennessee teen testifies against teacher who suggested she may be pregnant with his child

A Tennessee teenager on Monday testified against his former teacher, Alissa McCommon, who is accused of raping him when he was only 12 years old.

The boy, now 15, previously told police that while spending the night at the suspect's residence in 2021, he awoke to McCommon, now 38, sexually assaulting him.

Haywood County General Sessions Judge Jennifer Scott determined by the end of the hearing, after listening to three witnesses testify against the former elementary school teacher, that there was probable cause to keep all the charges filed against her, including rape of a child, as well as coercion, harassing and stalking the victim.

Media members were not allowed in the courtroom while the victim testified, according to WMC.

Former fourth grade teacher Alissa McCommon was arrested again for attempting to message the 12-year-old boy she allegedly raped in 2021.

The other two witnesses reportedly included a Covington Police Department officer and a Walmart employee. McCommon is accused of purchasing a phone at Walmart after her initial arrest, to contact the victim.

"Certainly, we felt the evidence went beyond what was necessary, which is just to prove that it’s more likely than not that we had probable cause that she did in fact commit these crimes. That’s what the judge found today," District Attorney General Mark Davidson told WMC. "We’re pleased with that decision and to move forward to the grand jury."

Elementary school teacher Alissa McCommon allegedly contacted former students online and engaged in inappropriate communication with them.

She was initially arrested on September 8 and charged with rape of a child. McCommon was then released on $250,000 bond until she was rearrested on September 28 and charged with coercing, harassing and stalking the victim.

The case was bound over to a grand jury, according to Tipton County court records.

McCommon, 38, of Covington, allegedly admitted to "communicating inappropriately with former students" through online video games and social media apps, where she apparently sent them "inappropriate photographs" and requested "sexual relationships with the victims," police said.

The former elementary school teacher previously suggested that she may be pregnant with the boy's child, in phone calls played aloud in court last month.

"I'm going to raise this baby. I can do this," McCommon can reportedly be heard saying in the recording, according to FOX 13 Memphis.

Elementary school teacher Alissa McCommon allegedly contacted former students online and engaged in inappropriate communication with them.

Covington police have said that McCommon contacted former students online and engaged in inappropriate communication with them.

Her lawyer, Jere Mason of Huffman Mason PLLC, was in court on Thursday and could not immediately be reached for comment. Mason previously told Fox News Digital, however, that McCommon is "a human and she has a family, too."

"And there are victims, arguably, on both sides of this case, regardless of her guilt or innocence," Mason said last month. "She's got two minor children herself. They've had to pull them out of school, and they're experiencing some ridicule."

Police are asking anyone with concerns that their child may have been victimized by McCommon to contact the Covington Police Department CID at 901-475-1261 or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office CID at 901-475-3300.





