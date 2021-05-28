Missing teen believed kidnapped by tech savvy dad found safe in Alabama, officials say

Mike Stunson, Brooke Wolford
·1 min read

Daphne Westbrook, an 18-year-old girl who had been missing for two years, has been found safe, officials announced Friday.

Authorities sought help earlier this month finding Westbrook, a Tennessee native, who was allegedly kidnapped in October 2019 by her father, John Oliver Westbrook. Daphne and her dogs disappeared from Chattanooga after failing to return home from a weekend visit with her dad, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office said.

Daphne was believed to be held against her will by her father, who is “an IT expert specializing in security, block chain technology and bitcoin,” McClatchy News reported.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued Sunday. Authorities said John may have traveled west with Daphne and he had known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.

Friday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Daphne was found safe in Samson, Alabama. Officials did not state the circumstances that led to her recovery.

Daphne’s father remains on the loose, according to the district attorney’s office.

“We are thankful Daphne is safe and no longer being held by her father,” the district attorney stated. “It is especially gratifying to be able to tell her mom that Daphne is free and no longer being hidden. This doesn’t change our goal to find and prosecute John Westbrook. Our investigation remains active and we expect new developments within the next couple of weeks.”

John Westbrook was previously indicted on aggravated kidnapping charges.

